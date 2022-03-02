Venezuela seals ties with Russia and Iran

IN February 2022, the Government of Venezuela reached new agreements with Iran and Russia as it sought to ease tight sanctions which affect its ability to earn from its oil reserves and increase other sector investments.

Since 2017, the US has sanctioned people, businesses, and oil entities associated with the former Maduro regime in Venezuela, aiming to reduce profit from State-operated oil operations, and other transactions.

Oil sanctions are designed “to cut off those sources of financial income and prevent the oil industry from being exploited,” according to the US State Department.

In mid-February 2022, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov visited the South American country and pursued discussions around deepening bilateral ties.

Earlier in the year, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading analysts to state that Russia is courting the region amid tensions in Ukraine.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro reported that one item discussed was military cooperation between the two countries. “We are going to increase all training and cooperation plans,” Maduro said in a broadcast on State television, adding that Venezuela supported Moscow in dispelling threats from NATO.

In mid-February also, Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami met with the senior Russian leader who described Venezuela as a major partner in the region.

“Venezuela is a strategic partner for Russia in Latin America. We highly value the character of allies in our coordination in the international arena and the dialogue of trust at the political level,” Borisov was quoted as saying.

Colombia's Defense Minister Diego Molano has complained that Russia and Iran are providing Venezuela with military assistance.

Venezuela has looked to Iran and Russia as means of escaping the vice of US-led sanctions.

In the week of February 23, 2022 officials from Venezuela and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to increase bilateral cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector, during the VI Summit Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in Doha, Qatar.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Oil Minister Javad Owji ostensibly to revise the countries' economic ties and extend collaboration.

Owji indicated that Iran was committed to ramping up assistance for development projects in Venezuela's oil industry.

Owji told IRNA news agency, “The memorandum of understanding reached with Venezuela covered the renovation and modernisation of oil and gas refineries, the transfer of technology and the provision of technical and engineering services,”.

Oil is estimated to be the source of over 90 per cent of Venezuela's foreign income. The US Treasury Department levied financial sanctions have targeted Venezuelan State-owned oil company PDVSA, shipping companies and multinational corporations as well, cutting PDVSA off from international markets and joint oil ventures.

Crude production, reportedly, has fallen from 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2017 to less than 500,000 bpd by the end of 2020 analysts states.

Venezuela is also affected by fuel shortages after the the US banned diluent and fuel imports in June 2019 and ended crude-for-diesel swaps in October 2020.

Caracas pivoted to Iran, receiving in the process gasoline cargoes, technical assistance and material, plus oil-for-condensate swap deal signed in September 2021.