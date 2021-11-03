VM Group targets 90% digitisation by 2023

As part of its transformation, the VM Group is introducing new applications and upgrading digital channels to make it easier for customers to do business.

Group Chief Digital Officer Sheena Wedderburn-Reid told the Business Observer that the VM Group has crafted a five-year programme which will see the group transforming all its services. She said. “We have a very ambitious target of getting approximately 90 per cent of our services fully online by the end of 2023.”

With that said, the group chief digital officer stressed that the future of the VM Group is not only modern but also digital.

VM Group President and CEO, Courtney Campbell also alluded to the digital transformation which he noted is already in train.

“We've invested a lot in some new digital channels. We have ABMs that are receiving deposits, we have invested in an upgraded online banking platform, we now offer mobile banking, we're taking mortgage applications online,” said Campbell.

Wedderburn-Reid highlighted that some of the investments have already started to pay off with the mobile app solution receiving international recognition.

“We've actually received some recognition on an international forum recently, the digital transformation excellence awards, it was actually submitted and we have demonstrated how our clients are using it and the responses that they've been giving to us since the launch of that app. We're actually a finalist with respect to that particular app in that forum.”

The mobile app dubbed VM Express was launched in 2020 and is the group's first mobile application.

She said the app has been doing well among VM clients noting that customers had made several complaints recently. And it's not just talk, the VM group chief digital officer said there's empirical data to support her claims.

“We use a measure now that is known as our net promoter score. So it's issued to our clients and we ask them how do you feel about this channel? How are we serving you? What are your experiences with us like? And they actually give us a rating to say whether they would refer our services or refer the usage of this particular channel to another person and so we have seen improved scores in that space since we've launched that particular app.”

She also explained that the digital transformation is multifaceted and is noticeable in the strategic business units within the group.

“There's the online banking version of that mobile app which we created to give customers additional features so that they can now go on and do all that they'd typically come into a physical branch to do online.”

She continued, “We've actually launched for our wealth arm, the client management system that gives online access to our clients for VM Wealth so they can go on and view and manage their portfolio. That was a capability that was absent before. We do have plans to expand on those capabilities and those features as well”

On the building society side, VM has launched an online application where members can go on and get pre-approved for their loans. Similarly, for VM pensions arm the online approved retirement scheme (ARS) was launched.

“So our ARS customers are also able to go on and view their account statements and then of course the collaborative nature of the remittances where remittances can now go directly into your VMBS account,” said Wedderburn-Reid.

Put simply, she said the group is trying to get as much of its services online as possible.

“We think that it will give credence to what we're doing with this transformation effort so that our members and our clients can see us as a modern mutual and we're striving and doing our best to give them the services that they need online coupled with the exceptional experience that we are known for as VM at those digital touch points,” she said.