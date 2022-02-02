VM targets banks' customers

SOME local financial institutions, which have a different structure from the island's commercial banks, are seizing the opportunity offered by the current debate on higher banking fees to emphasise their difference.

Last week it was the Co-operative Credit Union movement which invited local savers to consider switching to credit unions in order to flee fee-heavy banks.

This week it's VM Group, which, in a release headlined, “VM Group asserts power of mutuality as commercial banks hike user fees,” pointed out that its members are not charged for extra fees when they use their VM Express 24 debit card. Peter Reid, CEO, building society operations at VM Group, said it was the group's way of “empowering” clients.

VM noted that the reaction to recent news that two leading commercial banks would be hiking fees was swift and strident, even eliciting reactions from the prime minister, as well as Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke, who called the move “callous” and “tone deaf”.

VM Group's release stated, “Amid the heated ongoing national conversation surrounding banking fees, VM Group has issued a reminder that its members are not charged for using any MultiLink ATM, or for making point-of-sale purchases when they use their VM Express 24 debit card.”

The group said the offer of free service was part of a bundled suite of benefits which are offered to members of VM, along with savings and loan facilities, pension, real estate, remittance, and wealth management services, as well as general insurance via its affiliate company British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC).

VM outlined, “As a mutual, we don't have shareholders. We exist to help our members achieve financial well-being.”

Reid stated, “Every dollar counts and so we don't charge our members to make point-of-sale purchases or to access their funds at ATMS – whether it's a VM ATM or not. We pay those charges so that our members don't have to. We are serious about empowerment, and this is just one way that we show it.”

VM Group's Chief Customer & Brand Officer Judith Forth-Blake said that the benefits of being a VM Member stem from the organisation's “genuine care for the people it serves.”

She outlined, “VM was founded on the principle that everyone deserves to achieve financial well-being no matter their social or financial circumstances. Everything we do is for the benefit of our members and clients. When you join us, you are joining a family and our job is to empower you and to help you transform your life.”

The group said that, in addition to avoiding ATM and point-of-sale fees, VM's members also benefit from discounts on services offered by different businesses in the group including discounts on home and auto insurance and real estate valuations.

It added that the mutual also does not close accounts, “no matter how long they remain dormant, and does not charge fees for reactivating these accounts.”

“VM continues to be an advocate for and an active champion of inclusion and empowerment — allowing more people to experience the dignity of financial well-being. We welcome everyone to whom this appeals and look forward to being part of many more stories of success and transformation,” said Forth-Blake.