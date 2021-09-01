Waive construction materials import fees

President ofthe Incorporated Masterbuilders Association of Jamaica (IMAJ) Lenworth Kelly is proposing that the Government waive importation fees on construction materials in an effort to expand the supply of affordable housing.

“When it comes on to the cost of construction, Government has to come in. Housing is a prime social need, it's not a fly-by-night wish thing — people need housing. Government has a responsibility to attend to that. Our most vulnerable, perhaps, are the neediest for housing,” Kelly said during the Jamaica Observer's business webinar, The Real Estate Boom: Where Does Affordable Housing Fit In? held recently.

“There are things that Government benefits from when housing comes about and, perhaps, what they need to do is start waiving fees. [Government] will do it for a large infrastructure project with foreign contractors, so we're saying waive duties and General Consumption Tax (GCT) on imported materials,” he argued.

In proposing the waiver, Kelly acknowledged that other developers with no intention of tapping into the affordable housing market may use this opportunity to their advantage. But he believes that there is too great a need for public housing to not consider the proposition.

“We can't make perfect the enemy of good. You will probably get some of that, but right now we do it for infrastructure projects, and there are a lot of suggestions that those materials find themselves into private development, but do we stop doing it for infrastructure projects because of that?” he posed.

“No… so what we need to do is get the thing going. There are things that can be done and Government must be proactive about it and police it… but we can't just shut these things down because we feel someone might do something on the side. We don't have a choice right now because housing demand increases every single day,” the president contended.

“We must be mindful that Kingston is not Jamaica, housing is needed from east to west, from north to south. There is a 2019 housing policy that identifies that we need 15,000 houses per year up to 2030; coincidentally, Vision 2030 Jamaica says to make Jamaica the place to live and raise families — that is a pipe dream for most people. That is not going to happen. That is 165,000 house from then, how many houses have we put in?” Kelly pondered.

Senior manager for community development at the Housing Agency of Jamaica, Nakia McMorris, added that the country is already losing near $73 billion in gross domestic product a year due to crime and inadequate housing.

“We can't not try just because we are trying to make it perfect. You will never be able to mitigate everything so its better we take the risk, put some of that money that we are losing back into the pockets of other people and try build camaraderie, and get the right developers to do this,” she said.

Established in 1952, the Incorporated Masterbuilders Association of Jamaica consists of building, civil engineering, specialist contractors, and associated organisations.