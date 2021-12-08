Water valley proposal withdrawn — Coconut Industry Board considers leased lands for crop expansion

THE Coconut Industry Board (CIB), which five years ago proposed a plan for commercial development of the coconut sector, is now considering using leased lands to increase crop coverage, as opposed to purchasing properties.

The CIB is a statutory body established by the Coconut Industry Control Act of 1945 and is responsible for promoting best practices and growth in the industry. In 2018 the board fielded a new plan for the expansion of output and commercial operations.

The first phase of the CIB's commercial plan included the buildout of 3,800 acres of commercial orchards and 4,000 acres of seedbed nurseries to supply one million seedlings per year.

The plan was approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) in 2018, giving the green light for the acquisition of the 1,028-acre Water Valley Farm in St Mary, the 700-acre Unity Valley Farm, and the Richmond Cocoa Fermentary, both also in St Mary.

However, Yvonne Burns, general manager of the CIB, indicated in November 2021 that negotiations for Water Valley, the most advanced proposal, had been scrapped.

Instead, she said the board was now considering leased lands for crop expansion. The new position was also confirmed by Board Chairman Christopher Gentles who said that discussions had commenced with the MoAF over potential leases.

In 2018 the Coconut Industry Board pitched a $3-billion plan — developed with the help of consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers — which proposed ventures including coconut orchards, a green coconut water packaging plant, production of virgin coconut oil, and a cocoa fermentary.

The plan was to implement — on new acquisitions and existing properties — a mother/satellite farm basis, best practices in the growing of coconuts intercropped with cocoa and banana, along with the processing of coconut water and other coconut products.

The CIB had been planning a new seedling garden, nursery and farm on the Water Valley lands. However, Yvonne Burns indicated that the potential of the property to deliver returns began to be doubted.

In November she stated that the property was no longer being considered for purchase. The Coconut Industry Board has been soft-pedalling spending plans since the onset of COVID-19.

The investment plan had been costed at $3 billion and it was anticipated that it would be partially funded by the private sector.

Jamaica is one of ten countries currently benefiting from the regional Coconut Industry Development for the Caribbean project, being funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI).

The MoAF has said that the markets for products from coconut are growing globally, with demand for a range of value-added and by-products including coconut shell charcoal, coconut milk powder, coconut cosmetics, coconut palm sugar, coconut flour, and coconut chips.