We are not getting poorer

With pandemic conditions and spiralling inflation due to supply chain challenges pushing Jamaicans to reconsider budget allocations in everyday life, policy analysts and one local economist are giving the assurance that poverty levels in Jamaica likely remain within the range seen in 2018, and are therefore stable.

Suzette Johnson , director of the Policy Research Unit at the Planning Institute of Jamaica, Social Policy Planning and Research Division, says that data indicate that the prevalence of poverty was largely unchanged “in that there was no statistical difference between the rate for 2018 and 2019.”

Johnson pointed out that per capita consumption expenditure ranging from $314,839 in 2017 to $362,487 in 2018. The figure varies between rural and urban areas. The data are based on the last Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions, published in 2019 for the 2018 period.

Meanwhile, economist Dr Damien King indicated that it was possible that the PIOJ's assessment remains current. He also said it was likely that wages were still keeping track with inflation, noting he had done such a review for “a 15-year spell in Jamaica and found that wages keep up exactly with prices,” although adding, “I don't know what the situation is right now.”

The most recent situation is the island's point-to-point inflation rate (October 2020-October 2021) at 8.5 per cent. This was influenced by higher costs for 'Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages', up 10.2 per cent, 'Transport', up 13 per cent, and 'Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and other Fuels', up 6.6 per cent.

In more recent analysis, the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI) calls for a more modern approach to social safety net provisions, saying that the pandemic is making what pre-existed inadequate.

CAPRI, in its publication entitled “Locked Down, Locked Out: Vulnerable Communities in the Pandemic” published in July 2021, said that going by international standards for consumption adequacy, a sole earner in a family of four in Jamaica should earn approximately $33,480 to meet basic needs.

In October 2015, the international poverty line was to US$1.90 a day. In Jamaican currency this is approximately $279 per day or $8,370.00 per month.

CAPRI noted, “Currently, Jamaica's minimum wage is $7,000 per week for all workers except private security guards, whose minimum wage is $9,700 per week. This means that someone working at minimum wage, earning approximately $28,000 every month, would be below the [international] poverty line for a family of four with one income earner.”

CAPRI said pandemic conditions have merely exacerbated pre-existing problems. Ministry of Finance sources meanwhile indicate that Jamaica's poverty rate for 2019 was estimated at 11.0 per cent, compared with 12.6 per cent in 2018.

Jamaica has been measuring the rate of poverty since 1989. The highest rates were in 1992 and 1993, when the rate was 44.6 per cent and 33.9 per cent, respectively. The lowest rate of poverty that has been recorded over the period was 9.9 per cent in 2007.

CAPRI, examining social safety net programmes which supplement income for the poor in Jamaica, observed that for pension and PATH payments, payments are in urgent need of modernisation.

CAPRI in its post-pandemic survey investigated conditions in 24 of the island's poorest communities surveyed, 13 were classified as urban, and 11 as rural.

In the majority of urban communities, the main economic activities were observed to include small clothing shops, hair and nail salons, furniture shops, corner shops, and bars.

CAPRI stated, “The environment was characterised by poor sanitation and noise pollution, with both adults and children on the streets. Several male adults were observed consuming alcohol.

It observed that in Kingston and St Andrew (KSA), the locale of most of the urban communities surveyed, observed were mainly zinc fenced tenement yards with overflowing sewage and homes built close together. Respondents from Denham Town in Kingston noted water shortage as a main inconvenience.

Forty per cent of respondents had both indoor plumbing and kitchen, while almost 38 per cent had neither. CAPRI noted that unemployment in Denham Town, as in many inner city communities, is high. Of the 37 respondents from that community interviewed for this report, half (49 per cent) indicated that they were unemployed at the time of the survey.

In rural areas and others, workers commuted long distances to low-paying jobs, it was noted by the policy research body.