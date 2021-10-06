PROVEN completes Heritage acquisition

PROVEN completes Heritage acquisitionWednesday, October 06, 2021
|
PROVEN Investments has successfully completed its acquisition of Heritage Education Funds International.
The company first announced the acquisition plans five months ago after reaching an agreement with Knowledge First Foundation to purchase its 100 per cent interest in Heritage.
Heritage specialises in administering and managing education savings plans (ESPs) for clients in The Bahamas, Bermuda, Jamaica, and the British Virgin Islands.
The transaction includes the distribution and management of the Heritage International Scholarship Trust Plan and the member interests of the Heritage International Scholarship Trust Foundation.
PROVEN says the acquisition is a deliberate strategic priority for the company and they will be working with Knowledge First over the next year to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.
Linval Freeman appointed Chairman of SCI
Chartered account Linval Freeman will take over as chairman of the board of Sygnus Credit Investments come November 1.
Freeman is the current chair of the Audit and Governance Committee. He will replace Clement Wain Iton, who is resigning from SCI's board of directors after four years, effective October 31.
Under Wain's stewardship, SCI grew its private credit portfolio from US$16 million to US$85 million, declared over US$6.5 million in dividends to shareholders and grew net profits to a record US$5 million.
Chief executive officer of Sygnus Capital Berisford Grey says the incoming chair has a wealth of experience in accounting and finance and possesses the strong regulatory and governance skills required for managing SCI and its affiliated businesses.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login