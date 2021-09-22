JMD falls below $150: US$1

The Jamaican dollar fell below the US$150 to US$1 mark last week for the first time since July. On September 14, the dollar dropped to $149.49 and continued to fall for the rest of the trading week. It started trading on Monday at $149.10.

Since trading at $149.87 on July 1, the dollar has consistently been in the $150 range, reaching a record low of $156.14 on July 27.

Monday's opening rate represents an appreciation of the Jamaican dollar of around 4% since mid-August. At August 16, the dollar had depreciated around 9 per cent for the calendar year to date. It's now down 4.5 per cent since the start of the year.

The decline of the Jamaican dollar over the last few months could be attributed to the impact of the ongoing pandemic as well as domestic economic challenges.

$3b in loans and grants for MSMEs

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the pandemic can now benefit from $3 billion in loans and grants from the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).

The aid comes under the DBJ's Social and Economic Recovery and Vaccine (SERVE) Jamaica Programme, launched last week. The programme has three initiatives.

Under the Go Digital Grant, MSMEs can access up to $300,000 to buy software and services to computerise or digitise businesses.

They can also get up to an $800,000 loan fixed at 2 per cent over three years under the MSME Go Digital Loan, or get a recovery loan of up to $10 million fixed at 5 per cent over eight years.

You can apply for the grant at dbjvoucher.com while the loans are available through participating microcredit institutions, credit unions, and banks. Ask your financial institution for a SERVE loan.

However, the offers are only available until March, so act quickly if you're interested.

Proven Wealth going crypto

Proven Wealth is reportedly weighing the possibility of adding cryptocurrency trading for clients to its suite of products. Proven's announcement follows that of its US-based clearing house, Interactive Brokers, that it will start allowing crypto trades. Interactive plans to start allowing trading in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash on its platform. The company said it would partner with Paxos Trust Company, the blockchain firm which operates a large crypto platform. CEO of Proven Wealth Johann Heaven said that the brokerage firm is still ironing out the details, saying cryptocurrency is the way of the future.

More Cayman properties for KPREIT

Kingston Properties (KPREIT) is to acquire three units in an industrial development in the Cayman Islands called Gum Tree 5.

The units are slated for completion in October 2022. They're being acquired for US$3.13 million.

This is the second mixed-use industrial property acquisition by KPREIT in Cayman. It's also their fourth property purchase there over the last five years.

KPREIT CEO Kevin Richards says the acquisition is a part of the company's strategic plan to diversify its holdings in different jurisdictions, and its thrust to increase holdings in industrial properties. He added that it also comes against the rise in demand for warehouse and mixed-use properties globally, and especially in Cayman.

Catch What's Hot in Business during Taking Stock with Kalilah Reynolds on YouTube and kalilahreynolds.com. New episodes premiere every Tuesday at 8:00 pm.