What's Hot in Business

Microsoft regains title

Microsoft on Friday became the world's most valuable public company, taking back the crown from iPhone maker, Apple. Apple's shares continued its downward slide Friday, dropping almost two per cent to US$150, giving the company a market capitalisation of US$2.48 trillion. Shares of Windows software maker, Microsoft, however, rose 2.2 per cent to a record high of US$332. The company ended Friday with a market capitalisation of US$2.49 trillion. Microsoft's stock has surged almost 50 per cent this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales. Shares of Apple have climbed 13 per cent so far this year with the company losing US$6 billion during the fiscal fourth quarter due to global supply chain problems. Experts predict the company will run into more trouble in the current holiday sales quarter. Apple's stock market value first overtook Microsoft in 2010. In recent years, the companies have been taking turns being Wall Street's most valuable business. Apple had the title since mid-2020.

Facebook rebrands to Meta

Facebook Inc is now called Meta. The rebranding is focused on building the “metaverse,” — Mark Zuckerburg's vision of a virtual reality world that will be the successor to the Internet. The company, which has invested heavily in augmented and virtual reality, said the change would bring together its apps and technologies under one new brand. However, its corporate structure and app names Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will not change. Meta intends to start trading under the new stock ticker, MVRS, on December 1. The rebranding comes amidst criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over the company's market power, algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its services.

eNaira rolled out in Africa

In other global news, Nigeria has rolled out its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the eNaira. The digital currency was developed by Barbados-based tech company, Bitt. Nigerians are now the first in Africa to use a legal tender digital currency for daily financial transactions. The eNaira has been designed to promote local innovation, leveraging Nigeria's fintech talent. In a press release, Bitt said the team was elated to have developed, tested and deployed the eNaira monetary infrastructure in record time. It added that it will continue to provide additional features to expand eNaira's value to all Nigerians.

Catch What's Hot in Business during Taking Stock with Kalilah Reynolds on YouTube and kalilahreynolds.com. New episodes premiere every Tuesday at 8pm.