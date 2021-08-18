Dream pumps millions into economy

DREAM Weekend 2021 contributed more than $860 million or about US$5.6 million to the Jamaican economy. This amidst the negative effects of the pandemic which forced organisers to scale down activities.

Organisers have reported that the event still managed to generate significant business for hoteliers as well as members of the transport and food and beverage sectors.

The Dream Weekend in Negril has, over the years, pumped over US$10 million into the western region. The event contributes about $4.3 billion or US$27 million to the overall economy annually.

Chairman of Dream Entertainment Kamal Bankay's initial calculation shows there were approximately 3000 dreamers in Negril over five days, spending roughly US$360 per day on transport, hotel, meals, dream season bands, among other costs.

Dream Weekend was held August 5 to 9 following approval from the Government to stage the flagship event.

Guyana grants freight charge concession

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali has instructed that freight charges be reduced in the calculation of customs duties, excise taxes and input value added tax (VAT) on goods imported.

The move is aimed at providing further relief to importers and consumers in the country, who are being impacted by increased shipping costs.

The instruction followed an assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Guyana economy and on the prices being passed on to consumers.

The concession is effective on all invoices dated from August 1 and will run until January 31 next year.

It will see the Government foregoing some $4.8 billion in tax revenues over the six-month period.

Back in Jamaica, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association said it's still awaiting word from the Jamaican Government on their proposal to obtain a reduction in import and customs duties.

Freight charges per container have moved from US$2,000 last year to as high as US$20,000 at present.

FGB expands agent

First Global Bank (FGB) has increased its agent banking network to 13 with the opening of two more money link outlets in Highgate, St Mary and Albert Town, Trelawny.

The banking windows target the unbanked and underbanked.

Money Link allows customers to deposit up to $250,000 in FGB accounts, withdraw up to $100,000, conduct credit card payments, and complete balance enquiries.

FGB, a member of the GraceKennedy group, says three more agent banking windows will also be opened during this year.

Sagicor merging Half-Way-Tree branches

There's now only one branch of Sagicor Bank in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew. The branch located at 6c Constant Spring Road was closed on Friday, August 13, with operations transferred to the Tropical Plaza branch, further down on Constant Spring Road.

Sagicor says the consolidation is to boost efficiency and strengthen operations. Team members at the closed Half-Way-Tree branch have been redeployed across the financial institution's branch network.

The closed branch will be retrofitted to become a full-service business resource centre. However, the automated banking machine will remain open.

