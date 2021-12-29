What's the best interest rate to invest at?

A lot of investment products are currently available, including fixed rate products. What's the approach which should be taken in selecting one?

Interest rate offerings have been climbing in Jamaica, but so has inflation. In choosing some investment products that promise a certain rate of return, you should factor in inflation and what it will do to the value of money in the next year and the time to come.

The Bank of Jamaica, which raised its benchmark interest rate to 2.50 per cent in December 2021, said that inflation risks continue to intensify.

Inflation is projected to average 5.5 to 6.5 per cent over the next two years. Conditional on the gradual tightening of monetary conditions, inflation was projected to remain at five per cent over the medium term. In the short-term however, inflation is expected to continue breaching the upper limit of the four per cent to six per cent target, after reaching 7.8 per cent in November.

Realistically, you should think twice about investments which threaten a return below the rate of inflation, as your money, in the end, will be worth less to you at the end of term, than it would now.

This means that what you can purchase with your fund now will be more than what the future return promises, if the rate being offered is below inflation.

There are actually some situations in which investors choose products whose rates of return are trending low because of risk. Government securities are one example. Some bonds are another.

If your option is to choose low-risk products in order to preserve capital or keep certain savings in a safe place, then you might choose a product to which low rates are attached for that segment of your portfolio.

However, if there are discretionary funds which you desire to invest for an inflation-beating return, then it's time to think about the future value of money.

Some products offer both fixed and variable rates of return, or rates which vary in relation to central bank rates. The combination is likely to improve returns.

The interest rate game may be disappointing at times, and you may want to consider real sector investments as an alternative. Investing in a property for Airbnb rentals might be a better option than leaving funds in a bank account which pays less than one per cent per annum or leaving funds in other products which are likely to underperform in relation to inflation, and in relation to your financial goals.