WiPay to up the ante in 2022

PAYMENT service provider WiPay is seeking to raise the stakes in its business this year as the regional firm looks to add new products and services and even expand into new territories.

Kibwe McGann, WiPay country manager for Jamaica, speaking to the Jamaica Observer on Monday, said the required processes to embark on a lot of the plans were already in train and scheduled for roll-out at different times during the year.

“WiPay's outlook for this year is to continue our growth across the region as a dominant fintech provider. We are currently looking at other markets including Haiti, Dominican Republic and Miami, so the play is a whole lot bigger than just our local operation.

“Our entire road map is framed around becoming that one solution for anyone processing money online, anywhere across the region,” he told the Business Observer.

He said the company at the moment was also busy seeking out new partnerships as it also moves to strengthen existing ones in propelling the growth mission.

Often regarded as the 'PayPal of the Caribbean', the digital payment firm launched in 2019 operates across several territories, providing payment solutions to businesses and individuals. In recent years it has also expanded its services to include the distribution of social service grants, as it seeks to assist regional governments in their relief efforts.

“This is a side of the business that we are actively building out across the region. Locally, we are now in the middle of our grant project with the Government and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. We've already done similar programmes in Grenada and are now seeking to enter markets such as Barbados,” McGann said.

The company at the end of last year, following a partnership with Community and Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union Limited (C&WJCCU) to build out a digital wallet for the company to participate in the Bank of Jamaica's central bank digital currency (CBDC) as the first non-bank entity, is also looking to work with other interested businesses.

“We are open to assisting other companies in doing the same thing. WiPay is not about competing with the banking companies but more about supporting the industry and helping it to move forward. Through our financial technology offerings we are focused on creating the solutions,” the country manager said.

As a Mastercard partner in the region, the payment processing company said it is also looking to bring other approved products to market, following the completion of regulatory processes.

Providing update on some other plans McGann said the company, which some time ago had also expressed intentions to go public by becoming listed on the junior market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), noted that these activities, though affected by the pandemic, remain active parts of its pipeline of plans about which announcements will be made in short order.

Back in 2020, Aldwyn Wayne, WiPay's founder and CEO, indicated that his company was eyeing the local stock exchange with hopes of it delivering good returns for the growth of the business.

“We will partner with Blockstation to get into digital asset trading, which will allow for WiPay to be traded on the JSE,” he said at the time.