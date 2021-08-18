World Bank announces new global fund for cybersecurity

World Bank announces new global fund for cybersecurityWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
THE World Bank on Monday launched a new Cybersecurity Multi-Donor Trust Fund under its broader Digital Development Partnership (DDP) umbrella programme.
The fund aims to better define and systematically roll out the cybersecurity development agenda, helping to ensure a more substantial reflection of cybersecurity considerations across World Bank programmes and financing.
The work programme will support the development of global knowledge on cybersecurity solutions for low- and middle-income countries, by funding country maturity assessments, offering technical assistance, and supporting training and capacity development for cybersecurity staff in World Bank client countries, the bank indicated.
The launch of the trust fund is made possible with donor contributions from Estonia, Germany, Japan, and the Netherlands.
Progress will require partnership and collaboration between and among partners, also will involve other international institutions and organisations.
