Barita coming back to market

Barita Investments is gearing up to ask its shareholders for permission to raise around $10 billion on the equity markets, a source close to the transaction disclosed.

The source, however, did not give details on the intended use of the funds, because that person was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Since Cornerstone Financial Holdings (CFH) acquired Barita Investments in September 2017, it has been on an aggressive expansion drive, raising $23.82 billion through four different issues. In 2019, it raised $9.32 billion in two rights issues. Then in 2o20, it raised $1 billion through a preference share issue and then $13.5 billion through an additional public offering (APO) in September of that same year.

Jason Chambers, director of Barita Investments and chief investment officer at its parent company, Cornerstone Financial Holdings, said the $23.82 billion raised over the last two years was “injected in not just marketable securities, but also credit-related assets as we are committed to supporting key industries and ultimately, the growth of the economy.” He went on to add that “we have materially expanded the committed capital to our investment banking business line...a modest portion of this capital allocation of J$2 billion was directed towards purchasing a 20 per cent stake in Derrimon Trading Company. Consistent with our APO prospectus, we have also originated and/or acquired significant investment assets including alternative investments, a significant portion of which will form the basis of the launch of new and innovative investment products and structures in the near to medium term.”

He declined to say what the added funds that are being sought will be used for. However, an independent source says the public and shareholders should not be surprised if the monies are used in the same way the funds raised before were used.

However, before coming to market, Barita will have to get its shareholders permission. The intention is to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on August 3, 2021, to get that permission, among other things.

Expanding balance sheet

Since raising additional capital, Barita's balance sheet has expanded from $18.88 billion in the 2018 FY to $78.74 billion at the end of March 2021. Although there's no guarantee that shareholders will approve the EGM resolutions, Barita remains on an aggressive expansion path and has been sourcing talent from several large conglomerates and sizeable financial institutions to realise its vision.

The addition of $22.82 billion in equity and the expansion of the company's repurchase agreement book has allowed the bottom line to swell from $363.24 million in the 2018 FY to $2.76 billion by the end of the 2020 FY. Barita's six months earnings up to March stood at $2.06 billion. Barita also injected $2 billion into its associate Derrimon Trading Limited in its $4.22 billion APO in January.

The brokerage house also opened a branch in Fairview, Montego Bay in St James, earlier this week and paid $809.86 million in dividends to shareholders in February. That was one of Barita's largest interim dividend payments to date.

Barita has become a desired choice for many listed companies in recent times based on their value proposition. This includes Lasco Manufacturing Limited and Tropical Battery Limited, which have used Barita Investments for some of their investment products. Even the new dealer-owned Fesco service station which is being constructed on the Mandela Highway at Ferry, St Catherine, noted financing by Barita. First Rock Capital Holdings Limited had used Barita for some debt capital before repaying it in March.

Barita's capital growth unit trust along with Barita Finance Limited has been seen increasing or taking positions in more junior market companies such as Jamaican Teas Limited, Forsich Company Limited, Access Financial Services Limited and Mailpac Group Limited. This is separate from Barita's own top three stakes in Pulse Investments Limited and Proven Investments Limited.

Barita will be able to hold its EGM virtually after getting approval from the Supreme Court in March to hold the EGM and their annual general meeting (AGM) virtually for 2021. Barita's company secretary noted at its April 23 AGM that the inclusion of the EGM provision into the court affidavit was done as a pragmatic business decision and not for any specific business consideration.

The EGM would possibly require 21 days (three weeks) notice before it could be convened based on the Jamaica Stock Exchange's rules. Although this would make it a short window for the company to execute an equity raise, Barita was able to close its rights issue and APO days before the 2019 and 2020 FY's came to a close. This was in consideration of Barita's July 2019 EGM and July 2020 AGM, which requested shareholders to approve the equity raises. Barita's authorised share capital of 15 billion shares means that the company has ample room to issue more shares on top of the 1.086 billion shares in circulation.