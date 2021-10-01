Bauxite levy reinstated

Robert Montague, Jamaica's minister of transport and mining, in his address to Parliament on September 29 said the bauxite levy will be reinstated and outlined the arrangement between new industry entrant Concorde Resources Limited and the Jamaican mining sector.

Falling under the Bauxite Levy Production Act, 1974, the levy is set at a rate of US$1.50 per metric tonne, plus US$0.50 per metric tonne in royalty payments. In recent times the price of alumina on international markets reached US$3000 per ton.

New industry player Concord Resources Limited is a metals trading firm involved in distribution, supply chain, and risk management of non-ferrous metals and raw materials. Headquartered in London, the company operates offices in New York and Hong Kong and serves customers worldwide.

Concord Resources Limited had acquired the majority ownership interest in New Day Aluminum from other shareholders in the DADA Holdings Group. Concord took over New Day's alumina and bauxite operations in Louisiana, USA, and Jamaica.

Montague outlined that the Governement of Jamaica's (GOJ's) mining/minerals negotiation team, which comprises representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Tax Administration Jamaica, the Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited, the Jamaica Bauxite Institute, the Commissioner of Mines, and the Attorney General's Chambers, commenced negotiations with Concord on August 11, 2021.

The minister said in his address, “The GOJ will reinstate the bauxite production levy. It should be noted that both [GOJ and Concorde] parties are against the continuation of the profit share regime, a reference to the older arrangement with previous owner New Day.”

Montague said that an asset usage fee debt of US$3.4 million owed to Jamaica Bauxite Mines by New Day will be paid in full by Concord. Concord paid half this amount on September 10, 2021. The remaining portion is to be paid by the end of October 2021.

The Minister noted that these funds would have been paid earlier had Hurricane Ida not impacted the company's operations in Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The new arrangement contrasts with the previous one with Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II, which was a joint venture between the Government of Jamaica, which owns 51 per cent, and New Day Aluminum (Jamaica) Limited, which owns the remaining 49 per cent.

The GOJ's 51 per cent interest in Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II is managed by the GOJ-owned Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited. The profit share agreement between the Government of Jamaica and New Day, which was largely in lieu of the bauxite production levy, extended the agreement to include the operations of New Day's alumina refinery at Gramercy, Louisiana.

By largely departing from the bauxite production levy in favour of a profit share regime, the Government of Jamaica was entitled to 17.33 per cent of the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the company's local bauxite mining operations and the alumina refinery at Gramercy.

The new arrangements have been agreed with Concord Resources Limited, which in June informed the Government of its intention to acquire a controlling interest in New Day.

The minister noted that negotiations are to resume on October 6, 2021 to allow for the fashioning of an agreement that effectively treats with Concord's investment in the Jamaican bauxite industry.