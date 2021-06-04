CONSTRUCTION THE SAVIOUR

The consistent growth being exhibited by the construction sector, which has proven to be a lifesaver for the Jamaican economy in the past year, is being driven by a big jump in housing starts aided by higher disbursements in mortgages.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), which released its quarterly economic update on Wednesday last, reported that while the economy contracted by 5.7 per cent for January to March 2021 quarter, the construction sector was a lifesaver for the economy. The real value added for the construction industry for the quarter grew by 12.6 per cent, reflecting growth in both the Other Construction and Building Construction components.

In addition, there was a 32.8 per cent increase in preliminary sales data of construction inputs. PIOJ Director Dr Wayne Henry reported that real sales of construction inputs grew significantly as wholesale of construction materials, hardware and plumbing supplies went up 65.2 per cent while retail sale of paint and glass jumped by 7.4 per cent.

The increase in the Other Construction component stemming from an uptick in civil engineering activities, reflected in higher capital expenditure by the Jamaica Public Service, up 9.6 per cent to $1.14 billion as well as National Road Operating & Construction Company (NROCC) and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

Assessing the growth taking place in construction

The Building Construction component was driven by a 25.8 per cent increase in Total Housing Starts and a 36.4 per cent increase in the total value of mortgages disbursed to $61.3 billion. When questioned by The Caribbean Business Report as to the reasons for this big and yet consistent growth exhibited by the construction sector over the past year, Dr Henry argued that the sector was better positioned than most others coming into the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As such, the construction sector has continued along this growth momentum inspired by confidence in the sector, which have withstood the pandemic environment. The PIOJ boss mentioned that the sector was one of those that benefitted from some of the COVID-19 restriction concession.

Real value added for the Mining & Quarrying industry rose by 12.6 and 6.2 per cent, respectively. According to Dr Henry, “this uptick reflected the impact of increased capacity utilisation in the mining sub industry and an uptick in building construction activities.”

He stated that, “these improved performances outweighed contractions recorded for Agriculture and Manufacturing. As it relates to mining & quarrying, there was a higher level of production for both alumina and crude bauxite.

Alumina production grew by 4.5 per cent due to higher output levels at the Jamalco Plant, this was reflected in an increase of 2.3 percentage points to 44.2 per cent in the capacity utilisation rate at alumina refineries. The production of crude bauxite increased by 9.6 per cent, while the bauxite capacity utilisation rate increased by 4.7 percentage points to 50 per cent.

Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing Industry flopped during the quarter

The output for the Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing Industry fell by an estimated 2.0 per cent. The performance of the industry partly reflected the impact of flood conditions in the previous quarter, which adversely impacted planting activities. Additionally, there was a decrease in output per hectare in domestic crop production.

The Other Agricultural Crops group is estimated to have declined by 2.1 per cent, there were decreases in six of the nine crop groups including Other Tubers, down 16.8 per cent; Cereals, down 14.4 per cent; Condiments, down 11.9 per cent; and Legumes, down 5.5 per cent.

Tempering the decline in output were increases for Yams of 6.9 per cent and Fruits up 6.1 per cent. Animal farming was estimated to have decreased reflecting lower production of broiler meat down 8.7 per cent. The decline was, however, tempered by an increase in egg production up 7.2 per cent.