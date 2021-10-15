Blue Power appointed strategic co-packer for Cari-Med soap brands

Commodities distribution company Cari-Med Group has announced the appointment of local soap manufacturer Blue Power Group as its strategic co-packer for its soap brands.

The arrangement is being executed through Kirk-FP Limited, which is a member company of the Cari-Med Group. The Cari-Med soap brands to be produced by Blue Power under this arrangement comprise of Bomber, Carib Carbolic, Refresh and Castille.

The agreement between Blue Power Group and Kirk-FP will see the former expanding its manufacturing capacity with the purchase of an additional production line from Kirk-FP, which in addition to its core distribution business was also itself engaged in soap production. The brands that will now be made by the Blue Power will include those brands that was formerly manufactured locally as well as outsourced to international companies in Eurasia and Latin America.

Blue Power will be working closely with the production and quality control team of Kirk-FP to ensure that the quality and product availability is maintained or enhanced.

Selection process

Kirk-FP conducted a selection process to identify a manufacturer who can utilise economies of scale to produce its products at an affordable price to the consumers. At the end of this process, the company selected Blue Power because of its long-standing expertise and clear focus on soap production.

In announcing the decision earlier this week, chairman of the Cari-Med Group Glen Christian pointed out that “the current strategy will see us giving enterprising Jamaican manufacturers an opportunity to leverage our established business development expertise.” He added that, “Kirk-FP has an outstanding track record in representing leading global brands as well as its own brands.''

Chairman of Blue Power Group Dr Dhiru Tanna was elated in Blue Power's selection as Cari-Med's strategic co-packer for its soap brands. He stressed that, “at its core, Blue Power Group is a soap manufacturing company. The goal of Blue Power is to make high-quality soap for good brands and good distributors and there is no question that Kirk-FP and its brands fall in this category. We are looking forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

Blue Power Group Ltd is Jamaica's largest manufacturer of bar soaps and has been in operation for over 20 years. Blue Power currently employs over 40 people in soap manufacturing and expects to add new team members to accommodate the increased production.