Bookings now being accepted at Sandals Royal Curacao

Sandals Resorts International is now accepting bookings for Sandals Royal Curacao, the company's 16th resort in the Caribbean, which opened on April 14, 2021 with 351 rooms and suites in 24-room categories. The operation represents US$72 million in investments.

The resort, formerly the Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort and before that a Hyatt Regency, is situated on 44 acres within the 3,000-acre property along Spanish Water, a natural lagoon and bay located 15 minutes from the airport in the Dutch-speaking island of Curacao.

Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts, indicated that the $72 million spend was made on enhancements and improvements to complete the 'Sandalization' process.

Introductory rates start at US$341 per person, per night, double; butler category rates start at US$538 per person, per night, double for a seven-night stay. Guests who book a stay through November 2 will receive a grand opening offer with savings of up to US$1,000.

Guests are being promised luxury options in two new signature suite categories, the Awa Seaside butler bungalows and the Kurason Island poolside butler bungalow, complete with soaking tubs, private pools and use of a convertible Mini Cooper to drive while exploring Curacao.

“At Sandals Royal Curacao, guests will be able to hike, bike and pick up a picnic basket to fuel days of discovery and exploration,” Stewart said. “They can continue this adventure beyond our gates, where they will find a world-class destination of great restaurants, fascinating locals and fine art.”

The resort will feature the brand's first Dos Awa infinity pool and The Duchess, Sandals' first floating restaurant and bar, constructed from a 92-foot authentic Dutch ship.

The resort company said eight of the nine on-site restaurants will be new to Sandals and exclusive to the resort, including a wine and Dutch cheese bar. Couples will be able to dine on-the-go at three beachside gourmet food trucks, which will offer traditional Curacao fare, Spanish tapas and Asian fusion. And they can grab a drink at any of the 10 bars.

Also on site, it was indicated, will be three oceanfront wedding venues; a Red Lane Spa with six outdoor spa cabanas and treatment rooms; expansive pools; access to the neighbouring 18-hole Pete Dye golf course; two on-site marinas and 70 dive sites; and the largest meeting and event space on the island.