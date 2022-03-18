Business leaders cautious

While welcoming the announcement from Prime Minister Andrew Holness of the relaxation of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, some business leaders are treading cautious ly on their return path to normality.

The prime minister announced the withdrawal of measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) used to manage public health, safety, and public order, effective today March 18, 2022.

“It is no longer sustainable to manage the pandemic as a special project by executive order through the Disaster Risk Management Act. However, risks still remain and continued vigilance is necessary, especially for vulnerable populations,” Holness stated in Parliament yesterday.

In an interview with Jamaica Observer following the announcement, president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) John Mahfood expressed agreement with the move, but also expressed concerns about reinforcing rules relating to sanitisation and masking.

“We are in agreement. We think there will be some positive impact on the economy. We don't think the impact will be huge given that it mostly affects the entertainment industry,” he said.

Mahfood added that, while the easing of measures will result in increased demand, the manufacturing sector, which has already returned to pre-pandemic levels, will not realise a significant gain.

Pointing to Jamaica's vaccination rate of over 20 per cent, the JMEA president said he is concerned about how the country will fare in comparison to other tourism markets.

“My fear is that if people choose not to mask or hand-santise it will be harder, should COVID-19 return, for them to do so,” he continued.

Prime Minister Holness, in his parliamentary address, had indicated that measures, including isolation after testing positive, hand-washing and sanitising, and wearing masks, will be retained until April 15, 2022.

Still, CEO of Island Grill Thalia Lyn pointed out that for restaurants, including fast-food establishments, it will be difficult to encourage mask-wearing since customers will need to remove them to eat and converse with each other. She told Caribbean Business Report that it was too early for the management team to arrive at a decision on dining in.

“Our thoughts are always for the safety of our staff, first and foremost,” Lyn said.

Although 63 per cent of the fast-food restaurant's staff has been vaccinated, she explained that vaccination may be low at some Island Grill stores.

Like Mahfood and Lynn, the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) in a release conveyed that it “cautiously” welcomed the withdrawal of specific COVID-19-related measures under the DRMA.

“While there is little doubt that businesses and consumers alike will embrace the relaxation of measures, it is still important to acknowledge that Jamaica and the world are not yet out of the woods with respect to the pandemic,” the chamber stated.

To this end, the JCC urged the public to comply with the prime minister's guidance on good personal practice as well as proper ventilation in enclosed spaces. Moreover, it recommended that employers have dialogue with staff members about continued flexible work arrangements that involve working from home.

“The phased opening up of the entertainment sector, the relaxation of travel requirements, and the cessation of islandwide curfews are of enormous importance to thousands of Jamaicans and will meaningfully impact employment and give a boost to small businesses in particular. It behoves all Jamaicans to continue to act responsibly by adhering to the common-sense recommendations that are proposed,” the JCC added.

No response to queries was ascertained from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica up to press time.