CAL resumes flights to St Lucia

Caribbean Airlines on Monday resumed commercial operations to Saint Lucia with a non-stop service from Piarco International Airport (POS), Trinidad. Monday's flight marked the airline's first voyage to the destination since closure in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

St Lucia Tourism Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire joined the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority's (SLTA) Marketing Manager for Caribbean and Events Christopher Gustave in commemorating the opening of another key tourism source market under the Caribcation brand.

In 2019, the Caribbean was recognised as Saint Lucia's second-largest market for stay-over arrivals. The 83,466 Caribbean arrivals recorded in 2019 was 7.2 per cent more than arrivals recorded in 2018. Trinidad accounted for 18,971 visitors, a year-on-year increase of 10 per cent.

Dr Hilaire noted, “We are delighted to see the return of service to the destination with Caribbean Airlines and look forward to welcoming our returning nationals and visitors from Trinidad and Tobago. The Caribbean market is important to us and is one of our largest source markets for visitors to Saint Lucia. Having you back will certainly add a lot of flavour in many ways. I am sure that our smaller properties will be delighted and we appreciate the ease of transportation between our islands.”

Saint Lucia was the fifth Caribbean destination added to the airline's schedule for direct service into and out of Trinidad. The SLTA is working with the airline through a very targeted digital campaign to promote the flight, and on-island offerings including accommodation, and the most compelling experiences.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera stated: “Caribbean Airlines is delighted to restart weekly service to St Lucia, which is one of our beloved markets. The enthusiastic welcome that we have received is heartening and we look forward to working closely with the SLTA to connect Saint Lucia to the region and beyond. The Caribcation campaign will serve to stimulate demand which will be good news for all stakeholders.”