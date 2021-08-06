Caribbean designated as 'emerging market' for data privacy by IAPP

Jamaica has been positioned to improve its capacity for information privacy management through the recent designation of the Caribbean as having 'emerging market' status, granted by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

This designation comes as a result of several countries across the region having taken steps to pass data privacy legislations. Some of these include Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica — which passed its Data Protection Act last year and through a two-year transition period is awaiting full compliance of the requirements under the Act.

Local information technology (IT) firm Symptai Consultancy Limited has been named as being instrumental in leading the charge for attaining this designation for the Caribbean.

According to Byron Johnson, channel sales manager for North America at the IAPP, the designation will help countries in the region to gain global recognition as they strive to build out a framework for advancing their digital economies.

“The IAPP recognises that Caribbean countries are responding to global trends in data privacy and are positioning their markets accordingly. Through our partner in the region, Symptai Consulting, we are able to provide privacy professionals with quality training in order to thrive in today's rapidly evolving information economy,”

“Symptai is a wonderful extension of the IAPP into one of many emerging markets that are seeing interest in 'all things data privacy' grow as regulation continues worldwide,” he stated.

Andre Palmer, director of research and engagement at Symptai Consulting, said the firm lobbied for the emerging market in data privacy designation based on the growing demand for training in the area and at more affordable price points. Operating as the sole IAPP certified data privacy training partner in the English-speaking Caribbean region, the firm through the new designation said it has now been enabled to expand offerings for training courses and at more inclusive prices.

“We hope that with this initiative more organisations and professionals will be able to come on board to adequately train their staff to respond to the many urgent data protection matters that face us in today's digital reality,” Palmer stated.

Through the virtual and in-person training programmes offered by Symptai, participants are to be equiped with the knowledge and skills required for managing data privacy in compliance with legislation in Jamaica and the Caribbean. The programmes provide comprehensive training towards certifications in Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM), Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT) and Certified Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E)