Crypto could rescue Russia

NEW information is coming to the fore suggesting that cryptocurrency could rescue Russia from some of the economic sanctions being rolled out by Western allies over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The New York Times is reporting that Russian companies have many cryptocurrency tools at their disposal, which they aim to use to evade sanctions, including a so-called digital ruble and ransomware. On Tuesday, the Joe Biden Administration in the US enacted fresh sanctions on Russia, followed by other allies, aiming to thwart its access to foreign capital.

However, Russian entities are preparing to suppress some of the worst effects by making deals with anyone around the world willing to work with them using digital currencies to bypass the control points that governments rely on — mainly transfers of money by banks — to block deal execution.

The New York Times cited a case in 2014 when the United States barred Americans from doing business with Russian banks, oil and gas developers, and other companies, costing Russia's economy to lose US$50 billion a year in the aftermath of that country annexing the Crimean peninsula from the Ukraine.

However, since the global market for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets has ballooned, Russia can easily overcome some of the effects of sanctions with the use of cryptocurrencies to transact business.

Experts point to the fact that, should it choose to evade sanctions, Russia has multiple cryptocurrency-related tools at its disposal. All it needs is to find ways to trade without touching the dollar.

As part of such an arsenal, the New York Times is also reporting that the Russian Government is developing its own central bank digital currency, a so-called digital ruble that it hopes to use to trade directly with other countries willing to accept it without first converting it into dollars. Hacking techniques like ransomware could help Russian actors steal digital currencies and make up revenue lost to sanctions.

Crypto experts have pointed to the fact that, while cryptocurrency transactions are recorded on the underlying blockchain, making them transparent, new tools developed in Russia can help mask the origin of such transactions. This would allow businesses to trade with Russian entities without detection, which, it is feared, would be exploited.

It has been reported that there is a precedent for these kinds of workarounds, citing Iran and North Korea among countries that have used digital currencies to mitigate the effects of Western sanctions, a trend that US and UN officials have recently observed. A report out of the UN has concluded that North Korea used ransomware to steal cryptocurrency to fund its nuclear programme.

However, there are signs that the US is stepping up its monitoring of cryptocurrency activity. Last week the US Justice Department announced it had created a new national cryptocurrency enforcement team, a move that seemed to emphasise that federal prosecutors were paying extra attention to bad behaviour among cryptocurrency users.

Joe Biden Administration officials are also urging the cryptocurrency industry to implement internal controls that prevent bad actors from using their services. Last October, the US Treasury Department published a 30-page sanctions compliance manual, recommending that cryptocurrency companies use geolocation tools to weed out customers in sanctioned jurisdictions.

In many cases, the report said, crypto companies have taken from months to years to implement such compliance procedures.