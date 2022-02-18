Deal with the debt

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pushing the Dominican Government to broaden the areas in which it allocates earnings from its Citizen by Investment (CBI) programme to foster sustained economic growth into the future.

The recommendation came in the IMF's Executive Board conclusions released earlier this week from its staff level recommendations made in December.

The IMF Executive Board, in the concluding statement on Dominica's Article IV consultation, stressed the need for “the authorities to save part of CBI revenue for self-insurance against natural disasters and public debt reduction.”

The latest data seen by the Jamaica Observer show Dominica bagged US$1.2 billion from the CBI programme from 2017 to 2020.

The Dominican Government uses the proceeds mainly to “invest in infrastructure resilient to natural disasters” including “a new international airport, housing resilient to natural disasters, roads improvement, a resilient water and sewage network, improvements in the hospital capacity (including a new hospital financed by the People's Republic of China), and a geothermal electricity plant.”

But with Dominica's debt breaching 106 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 as tax revenues fall off and official borrowings increased to deal with pandemic-related spending, the IMF now wants the country to broaden the focus of its spending with CBI earnings.

In its Article IV consulation, the IMF Executive Board said while the proceeds of earnings from CBI investments are being used to generate “improvements in infrastructure...and [are] expected to boost potential output — especially with resilient investments in roads, electricity generation, a new hospital, and the water and sanitation network,” the risks to the outlook justify “the allocation of a portion of CBI revenue to the Vulnerability and Resiliency Fund (VRF) for self-insurance against natural disasters (at least 10 per cent of GDP plus annual savings of about 1.5 percent of GDP to ensure its long-term sustainability), and to reduce public debt with targeted net-repayments once output has recovered.”

In a December communique on Dominica, IMF staff pointed out that such investments “would increase fiscal buffers, speed up post-disaster recovery with funding for reconstruction and rehabilitation, and create space to access external financing in the event of a large natural disaster or a prolonged pandemic.”

They argued then that the strategy would better support the long-term sustainability of the public investment plan and development agenda while protecting public finances, especially considering their long execution horizon. “It would also support the achievement of the regional debt target of 60 per cent of GDP by 2035 by reducing the impact of natural disaster shocks on public debt, while helping avert a debt crisis after an extreme shock,” the IMF said back in December.

It, however, acknowledges that redirecting some of the funds as recommended “would come at the cost of lower public investment, which could reduce the estimated output level by about three-four percentage points of GDP in the medium term.”

Pressing Dominica on broadening the use of CBI proceeds aside, the IMF Executive board commended the island's authorities for how they dealt with the pandemic responses to support households and businesses. It, however ,reiterated a call for the Government to do more to push the proportion of Dominican residents and citizens who are vaccinated. The latest data show inoculation remains below 40 per cent of Dominica's 72,000 population due to vaccine hesitancy.

The fund also called on the Dominican Government to create “space for investment focused on building resilience to natural disasters, and prioritising expenditure efficiency measures, including a civil service reform and better targeting of social transfers.” They also encouraged measures to improve tax administration and broaden the tax base.

The IMF says it expects Dominica's GDP to reach pre-pandemic levels by 2023, averaging five per cent growth per year through 2022-26—tourism recovery would be supported by the ongoing construction of new hotels and the inauguration of direct flights from the United States from December 2021.