Dom Rep investments coming

AT least two firms from the Dominican Republic have indicated that they intend to expand their presence to Jamaica as early as this year.

Angie' Martinez, the ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Kingston, told the Jamaica Observer the areas of investments are in the transport and construction sectors, though she said she couldn't divulge the name of the vehicle company that is looking to Jamaica.

“They are in the very initial stage and has asked the embassy to keep the information confidential until the process is complete,” she added to the Caribbean Business Report. She, however, said the entity will establish “an innovative and high-quality vehicle brand.”

However, she said Dom Rep-based construction company Therrestra Urbana is looking to enter the residential construction sector in Kingston.

“They already came and did a site visit in Kingston and is doing all the process.”

A release she shared shortly after said, “renewable energy is another promising sector for Dominican Republic-Jamaica investment relations,” but it did not elaborate on the timeline for that investment.

But it did not stop there.

“Another investment item that is beginning to generate interest in the Dominican business community is the food sector; and indeed, it is a sector in which new win-win synergies can be created for both countries through investments in infrastructure for logistics, as well as investment in crops; an area where Jamaica needs further development, technology transfer and sharing of best practices; fruit trees, for example, is a great opportunity,” it added.

Dominican companies have been investing for some time in Jamaica. Entities from the Hispaniola-based countries to invest in Jamaica over the years include Newport FERSAN, Hyundai Magna Motors Jamaica, IMCA-Caterpillar, GB Enery Texaco and Therrestra, among others.

On the other hand, Jamaican companies such as the JMMB Group, Jamaica Producers invest in the Dominican Republic.

Also Grupo Frontera, the joint venture company of Jamaica Producers Group and Norbrook Equity Partners, recently acquired Grupo Agua Alaska, the largest ice and water company in the Dominican Republic.