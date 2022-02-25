Exploring?

Executives of Trinidad-based First Citizens Bank arrived in Jamaica earlier this week and held meetings with various members of the Government including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Investments Minister Aubyn Hill and Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke.

Attending the meetings were executives and directors of Cornerstone United Holdings/Barita Investments.

It is not clear what the discussions were about but one source who was in one of the meetings told the Jamaica Observer that the talks were “exploratory, with Trinidadians who are seeking investment opportunities in Jamaica”.