Fitch affirms B+ rating for Jamaica

Fitch Ratings has affirmed a B+ rating for Jamaica's long-term debt with a stable outlook on economic conditions.

“Jamaica's B+ rating is supported by World Bank Governance Indicators…a favourable business climate and consistent fiscal policy efforts to lower the debt burden. These strengths are balanced by vulnerability to external shocks, average GDP (gross domestic product) growth below peers, a high public debt level and a debt composition that makes the sovereign vulnerable to exchange rate fluctuations and hikes in interest rates,” the ratings agency noted.

The stable outlook, it said, is based on its expectation that the Government of Jamaica will have increased its surplus due to a reduction in the country's debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio.

Given the continued reduction in debt, the international ratings agency believes that the country's financial position will improve. Moreover, Fitch highlighted that while Jamaica's expenditure grew by seven per cent between April and December 2021, revenue grew by 15.4 per cent.

“The gradual refinancing of expensive debt issued after the 2013 restructuring will continue to lower debt service costs,” Fitch said.

Whereas the agency forecasts that debt to GDP will fall from the 109.7 per cent to 87.8 per cent, it warned that “currency weakness, rising interest rates and high inflation are risk factors” that could derail the Government's efforts. Still, with “broad political support” for the fiscal programme, Fitch believes that by 2028, the country can reduce debt to 60 per cent of GDP.

“While Fitch sees the renewal of debt reduction as positive for Jamaica's creditworthiness, future shocks may emerge that would necessitate more aggressive tightening of fiscal policy between now and 2028, which might conflict with other policy objectives and render the target difficult to achieve,” the agency cautioned.

In the medium term, Fitch shared that the Jamaican economy will return to pre-pandemic levels in the next calendar year as tourism gradually reopens but with an almost inactive bauxite industry threatened by Russian sanctions.

At the same time, the agency projects that gross international reserves will increase due to continued support from remittance, though highlighting that imports may increase.