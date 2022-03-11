Global growth stymied

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) is indicating that the war in the Ukraine will cause it to make a downward revision to global growth this year as several countries buckle from heightened inflation and a dent in business confidence.

“Even if hostilities were to end right now, the recovery and reconstruction costs are already massive,” Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, told journalists in a virtual media briefing on Thursday.

“To sum it up, we have tragic impact of the war on Ukraine. We have contraction on a significant basis in Russia. And we see the likely impact on our World Economic Outlook. We will come up with, next month, a downward revision of our growth projections,” she added.

In January, the IMF forecast that global growth would have been 4.4 per cent this year. That was 0.5 per cent lower than the forecast that was made in October last year. Markdowns on growth expected in the world's two biggest economies, the US and China were cited as being responsible for the lower figure.

However, unprecedented sanctions on Russia have led to an abrupt contraction of the Russian economy, taking it into a deep recession while the massive currency depreciation has been driving up prices in that country. The ruble, Russia's currency, has lost 64 per cent of its value since the start of the year.

“Spillovers to neighbouring countries are also significant — in particular countries that are more closely integrated with the Ukrainian and the Russian economies,” Georgieva added.

The main channels of these spillovers highlighted include contracting trade, the interruption in remittances, and influx of refugees. The IMF chief said the countries most impacted immediately are in Central Asia, the Caucasus, Moldova, the Baltic countries.

Some of these countries have already turned to the IMF for help, including Moldova which has a fund programme and is now asking for increased support.

Georgieva said she will be working with the World Bank and other institutions to respond.

On Thursday, the IMF board approved a US$1.4-billion loan to the Ukraine as part of emergency funding for the country. This comes on top of the $2.7 billion that was allocated and issued as part of last year's general allocation to all members of the fund.

The Ukraine has already seen massive infrastructure damage, while there are reports shortages of food and medicine. In some parts of the country, electricity running short.

Earlier Thursday in a separate virtual meeting with African ministers of finance, African central bank governors, and representatives from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) to discuss the impact of the crisis in Ukraine, Georgieva also pledged support to help them navigate the crisis which is expected to impact the continent as well.

“At this difficult moment, the Fund stands ready to help African countries reduce the cost of any needed policy adjustments through policy advice, capacity development, and lending,” she told the leaders after acknowledging the rising food and fuel prices, lower tourism revenues, and potentially more difficult access to international capital markets will strangle growth in Africa.