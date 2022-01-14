Grace Foods UK hires marketing talent to drive growth

Grace Foods UK has appointed a Leeds-based digital agency, Engage, among a roster of new agencies to support its growth plans.

Grace Foods UK is a subsidiary of GraceKennedy, a US$1-b global consumer goods and finance group with headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica.

At Grace Foods UK it offers product sales, marketing, import and manufacturing plus access to the UK and European retail, wholesale and food service markets for both company branded and selected partner brands.

The company is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, north of London, as well as office facilities, where it describes its facilities as “a 120,000-sq-ft, state-of-the-art distribution facility comprising ambient, chilled and frozen storage facilities.”

Engage, which published its hire on LinkedIn, said that it will be tasked with redeveloping the Grace Foods website and coordinating social media and paid social activation to grow the customer base.

Grace Foods is a UK supplier of traditional Caribbean foods and drinks. It has also appointed Loudbird PR to handle its UK PR for its umbrella company and its range of brands, it was noted.

Meanwhile, brand activation agency Circle has also been selected to create and coordinate a number of campaigns across multiple channels. The agencies will work together to promote the heritage of the food supplier as part of a digital marketing and PR strategy.

Vandu Patel, marketing manager at Grace Foods UK, was quoted as saying: “We're very proud of our heritage, which sets us apart from any other provider of Caribbean food products, as we celebrate 100 years of Grace and 60 years of Jamaican Independence [in 2022].”

“We're really pleased to appoint these impressive agencies to support us in demystifying Caribbean cuisine. We're looking forward to seeing the impact the work of Engage, Loudbird PR and Circle has on our digital strategy, customer base, and growth plans.”

Dom Mernock, director at Engage, stated: “It's extremely exciting to be appointed by a global brand like Grace Foods. It's a huge scope of work, yet this comes with significant opportunities. We can't wait to work closely with Vandu and the team to grow the customer base through a raft of brand activation and activity, and deliver the scope of work through our full service digital expertise.”