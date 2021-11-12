Jamaica's medical ganja ready for export via Endexx

Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol or CBD wellness and health products, is promising to take Jamaican ganja worldwide.

This it plans through its Go Green Global subsidiary's tripartite agreements for the cultivation, development and sale of Jamaican ganja worldwide. With European markets opening, and thanks to ganja becoming legalised in more countries, Endexx Corporation says it wants to be a worldwide player in the ganja space.

The company has assessed that its earnings could easily reach seven figures in US dollars when the supply chain is fully functional. The US-based company, which develops and distributes all-natural CBD products, is currently focusing on its Ocho Rios Herb House following its recent soft launch by its Go Green Global subsidiary in August. The company which is targeting tourists is anticipating an influx of customers - chiefly cruise passengers - as the tourism sector rebounds.

The store is located in the Taj Mahal shopping centre in Ocho Rios, one of the area's famous tourist destinations and an enjoyable shopping venue. Endexx argues that the shop is well-placed to assist consumers while travelling to tourist attractions like Dunn's River waterfall.

Endexx Corporation further contends that, “if the average customer spends US$30 and the Herb House store receives 5% of the foot traffic from 600,000 visitors (estimate for Ocho Rios cruise port visitors) that amounts to 30,000 customers per year, bringing in approximately US$900,000 in revenue. These are approximations susceptible to change; for example, visitor data is from 2019, so the company may see a much higher number as global leisure travel resumes.”

Under its four major brands, CBD Unlimited, Phyto-Bites, Maggie's and BlessWell, Endexx Corporation products range from oils, capsules, topicals and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets.

Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation.

The science behind these products involves over half-a-decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.