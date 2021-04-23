Jamaican businesses' perception on inflation control gets worse

The perception of inflation control in Jamaica has got worse, as more businesses were “dissatisfied” with how inflation is being controlled.

This was among the major findings in the latest Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Survey of Businesses' Inflation Expectations for March 2021. The survey, which is undertaken quarterly, concluded that, “the perception of the authorities' control of inflation deteriorated in the March 2021 survey”.

This was largely due to a decline in the proportion of respondents who were “satisfied” with how inflation is being controlled. At the same time, the survey, which seeks to ascertain the expectations of businesses about variables, which are likely to have an impact on inflation in the near term, showed that there was an increase in the proportion of respondents 'dissatisfied' with how inflation is being controlled.

The Survey of Businesses' Inflation Expectations is prepared by the BOJ's Research and Economic Programming Division and executed by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica. The survey captures the perception of chief executive officers, managing directors and financial controllers about the future movement of prices, current and future business conditions and the expected rate of increase in wages/salaries.

This most recent survey was conducted between February 22 and March 26, 2021 and had 297 respondents.

Inflation expectation

The March 2021 survey indicated an expected point-to-point inflation of 6.0 per cent as at December 2021, which is higher than the March 2021 out-turn of 5.2 per cent. The expected inflation 12 months ahead decreased to 6.5 per cent relative to the previous out-turn of 7.2 per cent in the December 2020 survey .

With regards to exchange rate expectations, respondents anticipated depreciation over all three time horizons. In the March 2021 survey, the exchange rate was anticipated to depreciate by 3.4 per cent, 4.0 per cent and 4.5 per cent for the 3-month, 6-month and 12- month time horizons, respectively.

This represents a faster pace of depreciation for the 3-month, 6-month and 12-month time horizons relative to the previous survey. Respondents in the December 2020 survey expected the rate to depreciate by 0.1 per cent, 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent over the 3-month, 6-month and 12-month time horizons, respectively.

Interest rate expectations

The survey showed that the majority of respondents expected that the BOJ's policy rate would remain the same over the next three months. This proportion decreased marginally relative to the previous survey.

With regard to the financial sector, the majority of respondents expected that the Bank's policy rate would also remain the same. Furthermore, responses from the financial sector revealed that 17.4 per cent of respondents expected the rate to be marginally higher. This represented a decline relative to the December 2020 survey.

Perception of present and future business conditions

In the March 2021 survey, the Present Business Conditions Index rose to 58.9 relative to 23.3 recorded in the previous survey. In contrast, the Future Business Conditions Index moderated to 135.0 relative to 146.8 in the previous survey.

The increase in the Present Business Conditions Index reflected a reduction in the number of respondents of the view that conditions are “worse”. The out-turn for the Future Business Conditions Index mainly reflected an increase in the proportion of respondents who believe that conditions will be “worse”.

This outlook for Future Business Conditions was underpinned by a reduction in the number of respondents of the view that things are “better”. As for expected increase in operating expenses, respondents indicated that they expected the largest increase in production costs over the next 12 months to emanate from stock replacement, wages and salary as well as raw materials.

The cost of fuel and transport is anticipated to be the least likely to increase.