Jetcon under scrutiny

JETCON Corporation's shareholders were saved by the circuit breaker as nearly all 2022 gains were erased following the detailed publication of an addendum to the company's first- and second-quarter performance in 2021 on Wednesday.

Jetcon had originally submitted a revision notice to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on December 7 about irregularities it detected that necessitated a recall of Q1 and Q2 numbers. Since the JSE removes older reports once a company submits a newer version, the public didn't immediately notice any significant changes in the results.

However, the JSE demanded a detailed explanation along with a reconciliation structure for the changes which were deemed material. The report explained how a $10-million cost of sale expense was booked after the Q1 report was generated and released. Due to the change, Jetcon's $11.55-million net profit shrunk to $493,932 — a far cry from the $10.31 million earned in Q1 2020, when the pandemic first emerged in Jamaica.

The change represented 5.47 per cent of the company's $202.03-million revenue earned for Q1 2021, which is deemed as material by accounting standards.

“Unfortunately, we had sent in the revision already, but they wanted an explanation, so we had to provide it. The board agreed with the suggestion that the numbers should be revised for the first two quarters. We found it out and we corrected it with an explanation of what happened. We're taking steps to try and ensure that won't happen again,” chairman of Jetcon John Jackson told Jamaica Observer.

The company's second quarter also had errors that arose from the classification of a $4.2-million rental expense from Kingston Wharves Limited as a cost of sale item rather than an administrative expense. Net profit moved down from $6.01 million to $5.23 million as a result.

When combined with the addition of a new $34.98 million overdraft/short-term loan line item, Jetcon's cash and bank balance went from positive $28.45 million to negative $27.47 million.

While Jackson couldn't comment on what might happen to the third quarter and overall nine months performance, he said, “We're trying to work with the auditors to try and have the audited financials out. The auditors have done draft financials, but there's more work to be done on it.”

Jetcon's audited financials have been delayed by an additional month to April 30, which is well past the March 1 deadline. This also pushed back the company's 2021 annual report and annual general meeting (AGM) further into the year.

Jetcon's stock price opened at $0.97 and hit a low of $0.91 by 11:50 am. Despite the decline, demand returned for the stock as the last four trades valued $1.05. The stock closed down from $1.13 to $0.95.

At Jetcon's February 8 annual general meeting, shareholder Orette Staple demanded that the name Jackson be removed from auditors Crooks Jackson Burnett Chartered Accountants, since Jackson previously served as founding partner. However, Jackson explained that the company has a new set of auditors, McKenley and Associates Chartered Accountants, currently auditing the company's 2021 numbers.

McKenley and Associated also audits Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited and newly listed company JFP Limited. Two Junior Market-listed companies dropped McKenley and Associates in 2020.