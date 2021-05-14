Kalilah Reynolds Media enters agreement with the Jamaica Observer

Kalilah Reynolds Media Limited (KRM) and the Jamaica Observer Limited (JOL) are pleased to announce an agreement that will see daily content from KRM published in the Observer newspaper and at jamaicaobserver.com .

Over the past two years, KRM has developed a reputation as the go-to source among millenials for business and finance news and analysis. KRM content includes:

* Taking Stock with Kalilah Reynolds — a weekly 50-minute discussion programme featuring many of Jamaica's top business leaders, hottest business topics, and brightest market analysts;

* #MoneyMondaysJa — a series focused on financial education;

* #MoneyMovesJa — a series targeted at entrepreneurs seeking business growth; and,

* What's Hot in Business — highlights of the top business stories of the past week.

Under the agreement, JOL will publish original news articles, episode transcripts and summaries from these programmes in print and online. In addition, KRM video content will also be embedded at http://jamaicaobserver.com.

“At KRM, our mission is to make business and finance easy to understand. With the explosion of interest and investment in the Jamaica Stock Exchange over the past five years, we saw a need for greater financial literacy so that ordinary Jamaicans could get in on the action. These opportunities should not be reserved for those who are already wealthy. Rather, the development of Jamaica's capital markets present a unique chance for working class people to begin building wealth. We are grateful for this collaboration with the Jamaica Observer to deliver this message to a broader audience,” said Kalilah Reynolds, founder and executive producer at KRM.

“We have long admired the work of Kalilah Reynolds and are happy to find a way in which to partner in a mutually beneficial way. This content collaboration strengthens both our brands,” said Jamaica Observer Managing Director Julian Rogers, who hailed the partnership with KRM as a clear indication of the determination to embrace new ways of building audiences on all platforms.

The agreement became effective on May 1, 2021 and will initially run for one year.