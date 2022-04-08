KPREIT targets $2.25 billion in APO

Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) will be undergoing its third equity raise in seven years, as it seeks to issue 200,000,000 ordinary shares with an option to upsize to 300,000,000 ordinary shares at $7.50 per share in its first additional public offering (APO).

This will allow the company to raise between $1.50 billion to $2.25 billion (upsize cap) in new capital to execute on various real estate projects across the region. The offer will open on April 19 and closes on May 10. Though there are no pools listed in the APO, the company will apply to the Financial Services Commission (FSC) if the upsize cap is surpassed and issue additional shares relative to the oversubscription amount once the FSC approves. KPREIT's authorised share capital is two billion ordinary shares while it has 677,652,928 ordinary shares in issue.

KPREIT commenced operations in May 2008 as the Carlton Savannah (REIT) Jamaica Limited where it raised $406.61 million at $2.96 split price. KPREIT then raised $650.02 million and $2 billion in its July 2015 and November 2019 rights issues. KPREIT currently has 38 per cent of its US$41.78 million ($6.48 billion) portfolio in the Cayman Islands, 11 per cent in the USA and the rest in Jamaica. It has US$32.63 million ($5.06 billion) and 479,000 square feet spread across 15 properties. A 46 per cent of the properties are office based, 40 per cent are warehouse and industrial while the remaining 14 per cent is retail and residential.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created major shifts in the real estate industry which we have already begun to take advantage of with the $700-million bridge loan which we secured last July. With this raise, we intend to continue to identify and take advantage of distressed assets in segments of the real estate market most likely to benefit from the recovery expected post-pandemic,” said CEO of Kingston Properties Limited, Kevin Richards.

The offer is being sold at the company's book value of US$0.04816 ($7.50) which was below its market price of $9 at the end of 2021. KPREIT's stock price declined by 11 per cent to $8.25 on Thursday. The company will pay a dividend of US$542,122.34 on April 29.

KPREIT will be developing 7 Dumfries Road into a multi-use commercial building and the 1.7 acre cross roads development site into a mixed-use industrial building from the proceeds of the offer. KPREIT will also look to pay the remaining 60 per cent or US$1,878,000 on the Gum Tree 5 development in the Cayman Islands once completed by October 2022. The company is also aiming to have 15 per cent of its properties be greenfield developments, 20 per cent as core/stabilised and the other 65 per cent as value added.

Victoria Mutual (VM) Wealth Management Limited is the arranger and lead broker of the offer with JMMB Securities Limited, Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited, Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited, JN Fund Managers Limited and Barita Investments Limited acting as selling agents. VM Wealth has underwritten to the tune of $500 million which is different from the 2019 rights issue where its parent company Victoria Mutual Investments Limited (VMIL) underwrote the entire offer. VMIL is set to be repaid $700 million from the proceeds of the offer.

Investors can apply to VM Wealth's IPO Edge platform or JMMB Moneyline platform to subscribe or use the form attached inside the prospectus.

“These are challenging times for leaders everywhere, and ours have displayed exceptional calm, empathy, skill and wisdom in steering us through all this unpredictability. I would therefore like to thank our entire team including my fellow directors and management, for adopting a shared vision of aspiring to exceptionally high standards of achievement. We are confident in going boldly into a new era under their collective stewardship. The work ahead will push us all beyond our comfort zones, but it is the time for transformation with the belief that together we can do more and go further,” stated Chairman Garfield Sinclair in the prospectus.