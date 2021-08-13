NIR down US$29.17 million at the end of July

NIR down US$29.17 million at the end of JulyFriday, August 13, 2021
|
Jamaica's central bank, the Bank of Jamaica, has released information showing its holding of net international reserves (NIR) totalled US$3.35 billion as at July 2021, reflecting a decline of US$29.17 million.
At the end of June 2021, Jamaica's NIR was US$3.38 billion. At current value, the NIR is US$401.19 million more than its total of US$2.75 billion reported at the end of July 2020.
The current reserves are able to pay for approximately 42.14 weeks of goods imports and 29.93 weeks of goods and services imports into Jamaica.
