No significant reduction in poverty — Statin

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin is reporting that there were no significant changes in the nation's poverty level between 2018 and 2019.

Statin on Wednesday, March 23, shared the findings of the Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions (JSLC) for 2019, which had a sample size of 6,551 individuals from 2,300 households. The institute collected data for the survey over a nine-month period, starting in May 2019.

According to the survey, the overall nominal mean per capita consumption expenditure was $370,852, declining by 2.3 per cent

“The Greater Kingston Metropolitan Area (GKMA) continues to hold a notable lead in spending over other urban centres (OUC) and rural areas,” director for policy research in the Planning Institute of Jamaica's Social Policy, Planning and Research Division Suzette Johnson stated.

Per capita consumption expenditure for the GKMA was $480,276.00 compared to 327,950.00 in OUC and $316,394.00 in rural areas. The figures represent a 5.9 per cent decline in consumption in the GKMA, a 10 per cent dip in OUC and a 1.4 per cent uptick in rural areas.

“Nationally, these changes were not sufficient to statistically influence inequality or the prevalence of inequality and poverty,” Johnson explained.

The prevalence of poverty in 2019 was 11.0 per cent, falling from 12.6 per cent in 2018. However, director general of the PIOJ Dr Wayne Henry pointed out that between 2017 and 2019, there was a more significant reduction in poverty, moving from 19.3 per cent to the 12.6 per cent, due to construction activity and “very robust remittance flows”.

In its overview, the survey noted that the GKMA was the only region to “record a significant movement in poverty”, falling to 4.7 per cent.

When the Jamaica Observer asked about the correlation between adverse weather conditions and the stable rate of poverty in rural areas, Dr Henry noted that “there is a high sensitivity” in the agriculture and fisheries industry to extreme weather conditions, which could affect the income levels of individuals in rural areas.

He added that the PIOJ has a number of initiatives at the policy level to address resilience of the agriculture and fisheries industry.

Dr Henry pointed out, too, that there was a disparity between the development of infrastructure and job creation in the GKMA and rural areas, resulting in a greater level of poverty reduction in the former.

In terms of education, the percentage of working-age people without certification stood at 65.2 per cent.

Responding to a question on the use of the information from JSLC 2019, Dr Henry explained: “Data from 2019 will chart a path for Jamaica's economic recovery” from the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

