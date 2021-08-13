Opposition bats for additional COVID-19 support amid fiscal surplus

Opposition spokesman on finance Julian Robinson is accusing the Government of not doing enough for vulnerable Jamaicans despite collecting more in taxes.

“When I look at the figures put out by the Ministry of Finance we are running a fiscal surplus in very difficult times. That surplus must be used to alleviate some of the suffering that the people are facing,” said Robinson.

He argues that the Government policy to charge duties on higher than normal cost, insurance and freight (CIF) for shipping is also resulting in more revenue for government coffers. “The Government is getting a windfall in terms of taxes. It needs to return that to the vulnerable in the society,” Robinson added.

He said the efforts employed to support poorer Jamaicans haven't been successful because the government did not use the mechanisms available to reach those in the informal sectors.

“The CAPRI study showed that majority of the persons who were most vulnerable did not benefit from the CARE package for a number of reasons, some of them structural in terms of people not having identification, bank accounts, etc. But the reality is that people didn't benefit so we have to find a better way to reach those, whether it is through the PATH programme or poor relief, there are mechanisms within the Government system to identify those persons,” he continued.

At the same time, Robinson contends that the insufficient government support coupled with longer curfew hours make it more difficult for some Jamaicans to cope.

“The prime minister already hinted that it is going to be extended further based on the rate of the spread of COVID-19 and by all indications, the COVID-19 outbreak is getting worse. It is vitally important that some assistance be provided to those persons who are most vulnerable, people who have not had an income for about 15 months since the beginning of COVID, who have not had an opportunity to earn and who are facing the highest food prices ever, the highest gas prices and the highest hardware prices in the history of the country.”

Robinson also made a case for parents who are struggling to afford crucial back-to-school supplies.

“Parents are preparing for back-to-school in September whether it is going to be face to face or online. They are facing the pressures of buying books. In many cases they're going to have to buy tablets and laptops if we have online schooling, which seems to be the case now. They need a break, so the Government needs to remove the duty again on the tablets and laptops even if it is temporary so that people can afford these devices.”

He said, “What the Government has done through its own initiative is not sufficient to deal with the over 600,000 students who are in our public school system.”