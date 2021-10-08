Rerum Trading partners with SM Jaleel to expand beverage portfolio

Local distribution and trade financing company Rerum Trading Limited has inked a new deal with Trinidad & Tobago-based company SM Jaleel & Co Ltd under which the company expects to increase market share in beverages and upsize company revenues by 30 per cent.

Rerum Trading Ltd, a distribution company based in Kingston, was incorporated in October 2019. SM Jaleel is the manufacturer of brands to the Jamaican market which include Busta, Turbo, Chubby, Fruta and Kool Kidz . SM Jaleel, established in 1924, is cited as one of the oldest and largest manufacturers of non-alcoholic drinks in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Rerum is exclusively distributing the Cool Runnings flavoured water, Cole Cold soft drinks and Caribbean Cool Juice drinks brands from the SM Jaleel portfolio.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Rerum, Omar Newell said these brands were previously distributed in Jamaica by other companies, which previously saw success mainly in rural parishes.

He outlined, “Rerum currently has a focused and flexible product line which allows us to give SM Jaleel the attention necessary to return to its glory days in Jamaica, and better! Cole Cold will be sold by our sales team islandwide and will benefit from the efficient logistics system that Rerum Trading is known for.

“We can deliver to any point in Jamaica within 48 hours of receiving an order,” Newell added.

According to SM Jaleel, Cole Cold is the leading flavoured carbonated soft drink beverage in Trinidad. The brand has been sustained by the market since the early 1980s.

Pear D, one of the Cole Cold flavours, is viewed as a premium beverage and today continues to be a preferred choice. “We see Cole Cold as the carbonated beverage of choice for fun loving and adventurous young people,” Newell added.

Newell says the company's first shipment of flavoured water and sodas arrived recently and is now being distributed islandwide as part of a major thrust to increase Rerum's revenue by 30 per cent.

Rerum entered the beverage space in January of 2021 with the introduction of Ahhh Spring Water. Newell says the response to Ahhh has been positive with many outlets stocking the product islandwide.

“Since launching, Rerum has extended the product from the initial single size to three sizes. He outlined that the organisation has decided to pursue additional opportunities to grow the beverage division from 20 per cent of Rerum's revenues to 50 per cent by the end of 2021.''

Amidst the pandemic, Newell is upbeat about the prospects for Rerum. “We have solid relationships in Guyana and Suriname, and we sell to several leading wholesalers and retailers across Jamaica. Over the last few months, we have used this platform to introduce several items including our quality ValuTree line of condiments,” he said.

ValuTree was launched in March 2021 in partnership with local manufacturer, Spur Tree Spices. The line includes ketchup, lime juice, vinegar, and hot pepper sauce in various sizes.

Newell notes, “Our position in the rice trade has allowed us to establish and strengthen relationships with our customers. This will act as a solid foundation for the company to succeed in the beverage market.

The CEO stated, “We are creating a lean but appropriate team to focus on the SM Jaleel portfolio and are prepared to recruit and head hunt where necessary to find the appropriate staff to complement our team to support growth of the SM Jaleel brands.”