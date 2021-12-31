Spider-Man leads box office recovery

THE box office is rebounding throughout this holiday season, led by anxious movie-goers rushing to see the Sony/Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home which swung above international box office numbers, and clung to the number one spot, despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.

In Jamaica, Palace Amusement Company, the island's largest cinema operator, shares in the win, despite only operating at 50 per cent capacity due to the Government's COVID-19 restrictions.

Melanie Graham, marketing manager and director of Palace Amusement, told the Jamaica Observer that even without an official report, she can say the cinemas are faring well during the holiday season across the four locations, except Palace Cineplex in Sovereign Centre in Liguanea, St Andrew, which remains temporarily closed.

Still, long lines snake at the other cinemas as Jamaicans, like patrons from the rest of the world, flock to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has become the first movie during the novel coronavirus pandemic to gross an estimated US$1.05 billion worldwide in ticket sales. It beats out Chinese-made Korean War epic The Battle of Lake Changjin, which has grossed more than US$905m worldwide. The last movie to gross more than US$1 billion was 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, according to media data analytics firm Comscore. No other Hollywood production has come near to reaching that box office milestone since the pandemic began two years ago. It is also the second-fastest title ever to hit the milestone at 11 days (tying with Avengers: Infinity War, 2018). Avengers: Endgame (2019) is the record holder, having done it in five.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca Lifestyle, if the film surpasses US$1.131 billion, it will be the largest Spider-Man movie ever (having already surpassed Sam Raimi's Spider-Man US$402 million) and Sony's highest grossing to date. What's more, if it surpasses Black Panther's US$1.347 billion, it will be the biggest solo superhero movie, ever.

Data on the film's performance in Jamaica was not readily available, but Graham is excited about what is happening, given the limitations.

“All locations for the holiday seasons have been doing much better. I would say Carib 5 and Sunshine Palace in Portmore have shown a better average than say the drive-in cinema and Palace Multiplex…Considering the percentage. It's hard to compare when you can sell 100 per cent of seats and when you can sell 50 per cent,” she told the Caribbean Business Report.

The company operates Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay; Palace Cineplex in Sovereign Centre, Kingston; Carib 5 in Cross Roads, Kingston; Sunshine Palace in Portmore, St Catherine; as well as a drive-in cinema in New Kingston.

Aside from Spider-Man, Sing 2 and The Matrix Resurrections are also driving revenues at the cinemas during the holiday season.

The latest Spider-Man instalment benefited from pent-up demand for an in-theater movie experience, thanks in part to the film opening exclusively in cinema.

The ultimate movie-going experience and loyal fans of movie franchises of Marvel Studios, DC Films and Walt Disney Pictures, is what has made the industry triumph over streaming sites, Graham argued.

“The business is driven mainly by the pictures. If you have rotten pictures, people are not going to spend their money to come and see it. It is the movie that gets people to come out,” she contended.

“You will notice that things like Spider-Man and other movies have not been released on streaming [sites]. Not that they won't be released on streaming but that they have not yet. The film companies have found that they do much better when they release the movie in the cinemas and then go to streaming,” Graham continued.

She said too, “Movie going is a dating experience and watching it in your living room, although it is convenient, it's just not the same. You cannot get the same reproduction on your phone, on your tablet or anything, sure you're seeing it but the same sort of enjoyment is not there”.

Avid movie-goer Kelly Brown told the Caribbean Business Report that she even watched the movie twice for the cinematic experience.

“I've been going to the theatre since July but the experience for Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first one in a very long time that felt like old times. The experience was everything I was hoping for, because I usually love hearing the audience react to certain scenes and characters. Of course Marvel didn't disappoint, they gave us fans everything we were hoping for and more,” she said.

Mikhail Russell shared similar sentiments, “The experience is much more immersive at the theatre as opposed to watching it at home. As a long time comic book fan watching this movie on the big screen was important to me...besides who wants to wait three months to stream it online?”

Shannell James, who resides in Virgina, US, used the movie's release as a chance for some quality family time.

“My sons (11 and six years old) and I opted to watch the new Spider-Man movie in theatres as opposed to online streaming to get the full movie experience. I was pleased in doing so because the movie itself was overall great! From the graphics, the action, and the 'throwback' cast, it was all top notch. My sons and I each had a Spider-Man from each of our era which made the bonding experience that much better and one for the books,” she told the Caribbean Business Report.

Palace Amusement, Jamaica's lone cinema operator, took a beating during the pandemic as it experienced recurring losses since the onset of the pandemic due to the imposition of State-led restrictions and curfew orders put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Revenue for the three-month period ended in September amounted to $80.5 million. The bulk of which came from its Carib 5 flagship ($29.3 million) and Sunshine Palace in Portmore ($19.1 million) accompanied by film activities ($33.4 million).

This still remains a far cry for the entity, which turned over a billion in revenue during the 2019 financial year.

Nonetheless, the embryonic recovery signalled that Palace Amusement just might be poised to capitalise on new movie releases in 2022, namely sequels to Marvel's Black Panther, Dr Strange, and Thor; DC's The Batman and The Flash; and Mission: Impossible 7.