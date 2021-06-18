Supreme Ventures announces senior management appointments

Regional gaming company Supreme Ventures Limited has announced a number of senior management appointments at its local and Guyanese subsidiaries.

Headlining the senior management appointments locally is businessman, Solomon Sharpe, who has been appointed as executive chairman of Supreme Venture's local racehorse subsidiary, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited.

His appointment took effect on June 7, 2021, having been elevated from the position of non-executive chairman, a position he has held since December 2018.

At Prime Sports Jamaica, Stefan Miller has been appointed senior vice-president – product management and business development, effective June 1, 2021.

At the Guyanese subsidiary of Supreme Ventures Enterprise Inc, two appointments have been made. They are Dustanni Barrow, who has been appointed as general manager for operations, while Chantal Simpson has been appointed general manager for administration. Both appointments took effect on June 1, 2021.

The appointments according to Supreme Ventures will streamline its operations and executive team to strengthen its market share and grow its businesses in the local and regional markets which it operates.