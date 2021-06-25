TransJamaican Highway plans to introduce interchange lanes to address traffic issue

With bottlenecks of traffic along various parts of major town and community development, a common factor, TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) is proposing to develop new interchange lanes to curb the growing problem which it expects to get worse especially with the growth of construction.

TJH operates the East-West highway (Highway 2000) with T1 being the Kingston to May Pen (with a connection to Spanish Town) portion while T2 covers the Kingston to Portmore leg. T1 is 43.4 km of roadway with three toll plazas while T2 is 6.5 km with only one toll plaza. Highway 2000 allowed for major portions of southern Jamaica to be connected and facilitate greater commerce in the development of the country.

Less than a year after the US$64-million ($9.6-billlion) Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project, the traffic congestion problem which pestered motorists before still exists on the convergence of motorists in the evening as workers commute into St Catherine. This issue also extends to parts of Old Harbour Road near the Spanish Town exit of the highway which usually sees traffic congestion building up on the narrow roadway.

However, TJH has proposed the introduction of interchange roads at Grange Lane, Bernard Lodge Road and Salt Pond Road to address the new Phoenix Estates and Bernard Lodge Developments which are expected to add 21,000 housing units for the growing population. They also discussed the introduction of a new interchange road at Hartlands Road near Orchards or Jacaranda for the Old Harbour Road issue.

“There is the possibility of introducing a new road to the highway at Hartlands Road. This will allow people coming from the west to not have to go through that congestion but join the highway earlier. In the afternoon when you're coming the other way, rather than joining the congestion, you're able to exit further up the road. For both of these projects, we've the completed the traffic studies and the results are very encouraging,” stated managing director of TJH Ivan Anderson at the hybrid annual general meeting (AGM) held yesterday at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel. This was TJH's second AGM since being listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange last year.

TJH saw traffic on the highway decline by 15 per cent in 2020 with the month of April seeing traffic dive by nearly 50 per cent as the Government locked down the parish of St Catherine which constitutes most of its operations.

Despite this setback, TJH's traffic for May was just six per cent below its 2019 comparison. TJH also expects to be successful in its bid to own and/or operate Phase 1C of the highway which covers May Pen, Clarendon to Williamsfield, Manchester. TJH says that if it is successful in its bid, the new portion of the highway would contribute US $7 million to revenue in its first year of operation. TJH has first right of refusal to operate Phase 1C and plans to submit its bid by next Wednesday. This is a 28km stretch of road that would connect Kingston to Mandeville on 1 main highway.

“Our assessment at this point in time based on what we know about the restrictions, we anticipate that by next year, we should be back to 2019 levels. Subsequently, we are anticipating that the conditions will further improve as we have more developments taking place. As I discussed earlier, by 2036, we expect to be seven per cent above our IPO [Initial Public Offering] projections in terms of traffic,” said Anderson in reply to a shareholder.

TJH is increasing toll costs in the first weekend of July for all legs of Highway 2000 under its annual increase mechanism. Although this will partially bump up revenues, the continued postponement of in-person school, distance learning and curfew measures are continuing to limit the company's earnings. The Government announced the lifting of restrictions starting on July with an increased curfew time and return of several entertainment venues which has boosted TJH's optimism. TJH managed to eke out a US $575,000 profit before tax in its first quarter compared to the loss before taxation of US $1.5 million which became a US $2.23 million net profit after application of a tax credit.

As part of its plans to further rationalise costs and improve the customer experience, TJH is planning to start accepting debit and credit cards in Phase 1C with commuters even getting the option to top up their accounts at 'Tag Only' plazas.

TJH is also in consultation with the Bank of Jamaica to introduce a E-Wallet digital currency in the pilot phase of the Central Bank Digital Currency. TJH is aiming to have 80 per cent of its users utilise the tag option over the next four years which it expects to reduce operating costs by 20 per cent due to lower cash handling costs and other expenses related to the plazas. TJH is planning to modernise its tag system to allow for persons to purchase a tag from anywhere rather than its main Plazas. It's expected that this collaboration will be done with TotalEnergies (formerly Total) which is constructing a second gas station at the Portmore Toll Plaza.