VMIL $3-b private placement

VM Investments Limited (VMIL) is seeking to raise $3 billion through a private placement to fund its investment pipeline in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

This capital raise through a bond issue is the second in the last six months. In addition to providing funds for the investment pipeline, part proceeds will go towards refinancing an older bond worth $196 million that matured on February 28.

With VMIL having been issued an investment grade rating by CariCRIS, the private placement qualifies as a highly-rated debt. As such the private placement will be available to all investors both retail and institutional investors, who wish to invest in this bond issue.

Dwight Jackson — assistant vice-president, Capital Markets — VM Wealth Management, the parent company for VMIL, told the Jamaica Observer that the capital raise will also be used for providing loan funds for the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). This is in addition to funding for its investment pipeline.

According to Jackson, “investments in some of these projects started in 2021 and now our focus is on closing those that have started before shifting to the other opportunities in the pipeline that are just as significant in size to those that we are in the process of closing.” Jackson advised Caribbean Business Report that focused would be given to support MVIL continued efforts with “assisting local MSMEs, pursue value adding investment opportunities locally and regionally as well as refinancing the maturing securities.”

He pointed out that the funds raised in 2021 have been fully deployed to date. Hence, the need for securing new funding at this time. The VM Wealth Management assistant vice-president for capital markets pointed to the growing demand of its investment pipeline.

He pointed to some of the business opportunities churning from the pipeline including “deals spanning corporate banking type facilities which includes project financing (construction, etc), other corporate term loans, lease financing, invoice factoring (receivables and payables) and margin loans. On the investment banking (capital markets) side, our pipeline covers underwriting and brokering privately placed corporate bonds and equity raises, mergers & acquisitions, initial public offers, rights issues and another public offers.”