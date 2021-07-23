Walker appointed senior VP at West Indies Petroleum

West Indies Petroleum Company Limited (WIPL) yesterday announced the appointment of Danville Walker as senior vice-president, saying that the move was part of its drive to position itself for further growth and expansion.

“It's no secret that our company is taking steps to expand our participation in the energy sector across the region. The addition of Danville Walker to the team is a key strategic move in this regard,” a company release quotes Chief Executive Officer Charles Chambers who added that Walker's record as a performer of the highest calibre speaks for itself.

Walker is a former commissioner of Customs, director of elections and managing director of the Jamaica Observer and Appliance Traders Limited.

In recent years he served as national project director for social housing in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Walker was a certified public accountant at the New York office of the then Coopers & Lybrand now merged into PWC. He was also an associate professor of accounting at City University of New York for six years.

He is known for his adept negotiating skills, along with strong acumen in the area of business planning, operations management and sales.

Reacting to his appointment, Walker said, “I am proud to have joined the team at WIPL, a company owned by Jamaicans, which has drawn on a variety of local and international expertise in the crucial energy sector. I note that WIPL has established strong and credible footprints across the region as a company which is renowned for solid performance in the energy sector, in particular in the areas of bunkering and fuel distribution. I look forward to assisting WIPL to build on this track record and to consolidate its plans for future expansion.”

West Indies Petroleum was formed approximately nine years ago as a special purpose vehicle to enter the ship bunkering business in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

In 2020, WIPL struck an exclusive long-term agreement with BP (formerly British Petroleum) under which BP will become the product source for all of WIPL's operations including bunkering, retail fuel sales and bulk regional distribution.

The agreement has positioned WIPL to supply not only bunkers, but various product lines across the Caribbean and Central America.