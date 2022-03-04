Willcom Creative expands to Dom Rep

JAMAICAN hospitality and entertainment holding company Willcom Creative is expanding to Dominican Republic.

With scores of success within Jamaica's hospitality and entertainment industry, Willcom Creative has announced its Caribbean expansion through a major hospitality project in the Dominican Republic called Fusion Experience. Fusion Experience is set to open its doors in the Dominican Republic in April 2022.

The new restaurant and lounge will be situated in Santiago De Los Caballeros in the bustling metropolis of Los Jardines. The 6,000-square-foot location boasts both an indoor and outdoor space.

This multimillion-dollar project is valued at approximately $70 million. Kingston-based entrepreneur and CEO of Willcom Creative Chad Williams, who made the announcement, pointed to two major projects near completion for the company, Fusion Experience in the Dominican Republic and the other in Jamaica.

Williams is confident that the passion behind these projects will see to their success as well as the novelty of a project like Fusion Experience will see an even larger return on investment for Willcom Creative. For Fusion Experience, “there will be a strong emphasis on indoor-outdoor flows with lush, free-form landscaping,” Williams explained.

He gave no details about the other project in Jamaica but according to him, “Willcom Creative is currently pursuing more opportunities in the hospitality space.” He articulated that expanding into the regional markets will prove to be a new experience for Willcom Creative.

Holding close to their mission of premium service mixed with a unique aesthetic, Willcom Creative is confident that maintaining this standard will influence their success in the new waters of the Dominican Republic.

Willcom Creative is a premier hospitality and entertainment holding in Jamaica that operates restaurants such as The Porch Jamaica and Oceano Restaurant in Kingston, Jamaica, as well as popular event brands, such as 'Fridays AfterDark', Weekndr and Somewhere Destinations.

Throughout the past few years, Willcom Creative's endeavours have made a name for themselves within Jamaica's hospitality scene, with patrons associating the brand with the highest qualities of dining and entertainment.