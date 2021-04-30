Manufacturing, mining output prices up

Manufacturing, mining output prices upFriday, April 30, 2021
|
For March 2021, output prices for producers in the mining and quarrying industry increased by 3.7 per cent and by 2.8 per cent in the manufacturing industry as released yesterday by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).
The movement in the index for the mining and quarrying industry was influenced mainly by an increase of 3.8 per cent in the index for the major group 'Bauxite Mining & Alumina Processing'. The index for the other major group 'Other Mining & Quarrying' moved upward by 1.3 per cent.
The main contributors to the increase in the index for the manufacturing industry were the major groups, 'Refined Petroleum Products' which moved up by 8.0 per cent, 'Food, Beverages & Tobacco' up by 1.7 per cent and 'Fabricated Metal Products' which increased by 8.1 per cent.
For the period March 2020 – March 2021, the point-to-point index for the mining & quarrying industry rose by 10.9 per cent, due mainly to an increase of 11.2 per cent in the index for the major group 'Bauxite Mining & Alumina Processing'. The point-to-point index for the manufacturing industry increased by 7.5 per cent.
For the 2020/2021 fiscal year, April 2020 – March 2021, the index for the mining & quarrying industry increased by 30.0 per cent, while the index for the manufacturing industry increased by 9.7 per cent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy