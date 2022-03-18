$500-m rescue

PRIME MINISTER Andrew Holness has announced a $500-million rescue package for the beleaguered entertainment sector, which he disclosed is now officially reopened, while making his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate.

The official reopening of the sector is as a result of the discontinuation of protocols aimed at curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease under the Disaster Risk Management Act. The protocols banned large gatherings.

Half of the $500-million rescue package has been reserved for micro enterprises, including vendors supporting the entertainment industry.

Holness explained that from the $250 million, micro enterprises will be able to access loans of up to $750,000 from the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ)-accredited micro-finance institutions for working capital, equipment and refinancing.

The remaining $250 million has been reserved for other small and micro enterprises (SMEs), which will be able to access loans of up to five million dollars through participating DBJ micro-finance and approved financial institutions.

The DBJ will be working out the details to start this facility in April 2022.

Prime Minister Holness issued a strong caution to beneficiaries that the facility is a loan, not a grant. “Madam Speaker I wish to restate that this $500 million being allocated for this purpose from the DBJ is not a grant. It is a loan on commercial basis. However, it comes with great facilitation to assist businesses which are seeking to recover in the entertainment sector,” Holness outlined.

He encouraged SMEs in the entertainment sector to get themselves formalized advising them to “come in sit down with a business expert/financial expert help you to put the proposals together; carry through the process and bring the informal entertainment sector finally and firmly in to the formal sector.”

Holness also announced that the Tourism Enhancement Fund has allocated $50 million to develop the Tourism Entertainment Academy on the Montego Bay Convention Centre lands in the second city. The tourism minister will give more details in his presentation.

To thunderous applause from the Government side of parliament, the prime minister boasted that his Administration is supporting the reopening of the entertainment sector not just with talk but with cash. He remarked, “It may be a distant memory, but in June 2021 last year the Government acted in favour of reopening the entertainment sector; just as Jamaica was coming out of the second wave of the pandemic, only to see the emergence of a new strain.”

Holness advised the Parliament that over the past weeks he has been getting calls and proposals from interest groups in the entertainment sector regarding its reopening. He made the point that the message has gotten through to some of those in the entertainment sector that they have to change and take more precautions, and integrate health and safety protocols in their operations.

The prime minister decried the low level of trained entertainment talent in the tourism sector, observing hotels have been forced to import such talent, where the need is great. He told Parliament that last year he tasked the Ministry of Tourism to make a direct intervention in the supply of local trained entertainment talent for the sector.

In supporting such a move, Holness cited an occasion where he went to open a hotel and observed that much of the entertainment talent there was imported.

According to him, “Upon seeing that in full flight in my speech I gave directions to the minister of tourism that there needs to be an intervention because you can't in this matter simply blame the hotel. The hotel is a business; it needs a high-quality diverse product in order to satisfy its guests. We may have to blame ourselves for having so much talent but no skills.”

The prime minister further announced that his Administration will be establishing a National Order in Music grant to ensure that Jamaica continues its proud legacy of influencing global trends in music, arts and culture. Grants will be awarded annually to four Jamaicans. One classical, one reggae and two from the dancehall space for personnel in the music and entertainment sectors to pursue their professional advancement, be they artiste, performers, sound engineers or composers.