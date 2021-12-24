$500 million to fund Fontana expansion

Fontana Limited has successfully closed a $500-million private placement of bonds to support the company's continued growth, which include plans to develop a warehouse and distribution centre in Kingston, as well as a new store in Portmore.

According to its annual report, 2021 has been the pharmacy chain's most successful year to date. Revenues reached $5.2 billion, a 14.2 per cent increase over the $4.5 billion of the corresponding period the previous year, with sales growth outpacing that of the overall Jamaican retail sector.

The private placement was arranged by Scotia Investments Jamaica, which acted as lead arranger and broker.

Chief operating officer at Fontana Raymond Therrien indicated that the company will continue to explore acquisition opportunities as it grows the brand.

“Fontana is firmly capitalised for our expansion plans for Portmore in 2022 and continued growth in the various markets we serve across Jamaica. Timing and certainty of execution were important to us. When we approved this transaction, our expectation was to have it closed before the calendar year end,” Therrien said, noting that Fontana was pleased to have worked with Scotia on such a meaningful transaction.

“The team at Scotia delivered on its commitments and executed on a process that was efficient and transparent,” he continued.

In 2019, Scotiabank also acted as lead arranger and broker for Fontana's initial public offering listing on the Junior Market and have since supported the company with commercial loans when it expanded to its Waterloo location.

According to Scotiabank, the transaction was executed at a time when the Bank of Jamaica's policy rates were increased for the first time in 13 years.

The Ministry of Finance and Planning had also recently reopened the Government of Jamaica's long-term bonds that were taken up at yields that indicated that the long-term rates in the Jamaican dollar debt space were increasing.

Senior Manager of Capital Markets at Scotiabank Stanley Thompson said, “In light of the changing market conditions, we pursued a fixed to variable rate bond structure. This financing strategy provided Fontana with the most competitive rate in the short term with the potential for a lower rate in the future if market rates reduce in the longer term.”

The pharmacy chain has locations in Kingston, Ocho Rios, Mandeville, Montego Bay, and Savanna-La-Mar.