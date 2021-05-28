Bluedot resilience

Larren Peart says he was confident at the start of 2020 that the year would have been great for his company, Bluedot Data Intelligence Limited.

“I was sure of it. We started out really well; we had several committed projects and my main concern at the time was hiring additional staff to meet the demand,” Peart, the company's CEO, shared with the Jamaica Observer.



But all that changed for the worse within a week of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the island.



Since its inception in 2015, Bluedot has worked with several large corporate Jamaican firms which have found value in its data insights and analytics in evaluating the markets in which they operate. The companies range from regular supermarkets to telecommunication firms and large manufacturers with a market scope covering all 14 parishes in the country. Bluedot even gained an investment of $53.7 million in August 2018 from SSL Venture Capital Limited for a 50 per cent stake which Peart repurchased in March 2020.



The company also runs Comuna, an online insights community which provides opportunities for people to earn from their opinions.



Peart, a seasoned entrepreneur who is looking to take his company to new heights, was recently appointed to the board of Crime Stop and played an essential role in Citizen Response Jamaica which assisted businesses and the health care sector when critical products were in short supply during 2020.



Peart now shares how he steered his company through the rough waters triggered by pandemic — a company he founded with the aim of “eliminating the culture of gut decisions” within the Caribbean.

Caribbean Business Report (CBR): April (2020) was a dead month across the world, especially in Jamaica where St Catherine underwent a lockdown. How did this impact your business and how did you navigate this time after regaining control of your company?



Larren Peart (LP): I was just trying to keep the company afloat and pay staff. So, jobs that we would normally have done for $10, we did for $4 to $6. We went from thriving to just surviving for a few months. It was an extremely stressful time for me and staff members due to the uncertainty.

CBR: May was the start of some light in that dark tunnel. The place was still tense and food demand was surging. How did you provide value to clients through data analytics?

LP: We had to convince our clients that consumer behaviour had shifted and it was important for them, now more than ever, to understand what these shifts were so that they could adjust. Business started to pick up once we convinced them of that point.

CBR: What was it like in the first few days of COVID-19 in Jamaica and what was the plan for survival?



LP: I was mostly concerned about my staff, some of whom have kids and mortgages, etc. My main goal was to keep them on for as long as possible. I eventually had to furlough some of them but gave those ones supermarket vouchers and kept them on our health insurance plan for a couple months.

CBR: The general election came fast and Bluedot had its chance to shine. Where did you deliver this value?



LP: We made our national general election poll fully transparent by making the results accessible in real time and to the general public. We also created a fully interactive magic board that allowed the public to view election results on the day plus historical data.

CBR: How did you close out 2020, especially as you praised the opportunity to meet payroll at the end of every month as businesses closed?



LP: Payroll was a juggling act for a while. Some months I didn't take a salary but paid my staff as they are hard workers and we stuck together through tough times. I think a lot of entrepreneurs can relate to this idea.

CBR: What has it been like for Bluedot in using physical office space especially since most of your work is digital?



LP: We have not had an office for a year now. There have been some challenges, but I have no regrets. We are saving a lot of money on rent and utilities. Our staff also have an option to receive a subsidy towards their home Internet and electricity. In terms of productivity, the work is getting done and our clients are happy. One downside to work from home is maintaining company culture and camaraderie in a remote work setting. We still try to meet up when possible, in person.

CBR: What is your vision or hope for Jamaica and how will Bluedot play a role in facilitating that vision?



LP: We want to shift the culture of gut-based decision-making to data-driven decision-making. It is our fundamental belief that doing so will be a catalyst for major improvements in how decisions are made in both the public and private sector.

CBR: What's the current plan or timeline for Bluedot going forward?



LP: I've never seen so much opportunity for us as I do right now. We just need to make the right decisions. We will continue to make our clients happy by providing them with peace of mind in decision-making. That is the business we are actually in — peace of mind in decision-making backed by insights and data. So, as the world shifts to a more data-centric approach, there is tremendous room for growth for us.