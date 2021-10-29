Adam Stewart headlines YEA summit

Executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, ATL Group and Jamaica Observer Limited Adam Stewart leads a list of keynote speakers that will address the virtual Young Entrepreneurs Success Summit, which will be held on November 6–7, 2021.

In its second year, the summit will be hosted by the Young Entrepreneurs Association of Jamaica (YEA) under the theme 'Nothing Can Stop Us Now'. The event forms part of celebrations leading up to National Entrepreneurship Week, observed in November, as well as the association's 15th anniversary.

In addition to Stewart, the YEA confab will feature CEO of Blue Mahoe Capita David Mullings, who is also chairman of YEA; Alycia Lyttle, CEO of POW Social and co-founder of InspireMeEvents; and media personality Krystal Tomlinson, CEO of Success Farm Life Academy.

YEA President Cordell Williams Gordon, who will also be a keynote speaker at the event, explained that “because of the global uncertainty businesses want to know that they are on the innovative path, and they are not alone, so this year the YEA has engineered creative ways to ensure that the 'Power of Association' is still being seen, heard and felt”. To this end, the summit serves to educate, encourage and empower entrepreneurs, helping them recover and play a role in Jamaica's economic advancement.

According to the association, “The conference is intended to showcase all the opportunities and advancement in digital and business model transformation to remind local entrepreneurs of their invaluable contribution to Jamaica's gross domestic product and the wider economy.”

Given the summit's focus on innovation, YEA has named EventVIO, a local company that provides webinar-hosting software, as the event's title sponsor. EventVIO's platform will allow attendees to experience all the elements of an in-person tradeshow from the comforts of their offices and homes. YEA touts the platform as “an advanced alternative to Zoom”.

CEO of EventVIO Gregory Moore, in welcoming the partnership, noted that “we have to be creative and ingenious...Jamaica has the talent pool and skill sets to really make a global impact”.

In addition to keynote presentations, Young Entrepreneurs Success Summit will also features member businesses of YEA.