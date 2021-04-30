Adrian Smith appointed CEO of Dequity Capital

Inves tment firm Dequity Capital Management Limited has announced the appointment of Adrian Smith as its new CEO.

The appointment of Smith comes as Dequity moves towards expanding its growth and expansion in Jamaica.

Dequity Capital is a St Lucian-based company which has recently moved to extend its diverse portfolio of businesses in the Jamaican market, and now has offices in Kingston.

Upon entering the Jamaican market, Dequity Capital Management signed off on equity stakes in businesses valuing in excess of US$4 million, spanning across different industries including financial services, real estate, business process outsourcing (BPO), and health care.

In this role as CEO, Smith will support the firm in identifying local and regional investment opportunities in multiple sectors, as well as supporting Dequity Capital portfolio companies and their leadership teams in executing their operational and strategic growth.

Smith holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Tampa. His academic achievements are paired with many years of professional experience within Jamaica's financial sector. His experience has seen him hold the positions of executive wealth advisor at NCB Capital Markets as well as Stocks and Securities Limited, working in both the capacity of securities trader and later head of commercial.

In responding to the appointment, Smith said, “I am honoured by the confidence vested in me and am confident that our team will be able to take Dequity Capital Management to higher heights via sound strategies in an increasingly dynamic investment environment.

“At a time for needed investments in the recovery of the economy in several sectors, I am looking forward to working closely with Dequity's private investment team and contributing to the firm's admirable track record of identifying and growing winning companies, while creating significant value for its shareholders”.