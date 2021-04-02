Anthony Clerk is the new president of Barbados Bankers Association

The Barbados Bankers Association (TBBA) has announced the appointment of Anthony Clerk as its new president.

Clerk is also the managing director and chief executive officer of the Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited.

In addition to providing leadership of the association, as president, Clerk will be its main spokesperson to communicate the banking industry's perspective to government, regulators and stakeholders, inclusive of the media and the public.

Clerk is a career banker with more than a decade of experience at the senior management level and has served in various capacities at Republic Bank including regional corporate manager, Corporate Business Centre East/Central; general manager, Credit, Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited; corporate manager, Corporate Business Centre North, Trinidad and Tobago.

He holds a Master of Business from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, and a diploma in banking from the Institute of Banking and Finance of Trinidad and Tobago.

Clerk is a member of the Council of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and has also served as a non-executive director on the board of National Enterprises Limited, Trinidad and Tobago.

Clerk succeeds Donna Wellington, managing director, Barbados and Eastern Caribbean, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank

In accepting the presidency, Clerk acknowledged the significant role the TBBA has played over the years and thanked Wellington for her sterling contribution as president. He pledged his continuing commitment, along with other members of the association, to ensure that consumers continue to benefit from a healthy, stable and competitive banking industry.

He further noted the unique economic national and international circumstances as he begins his tenure and said, “As the country seeks to recover from the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to grow in the future years, TBBA anticipates a modern and vibrant banking sector playing a critical role in the process.”